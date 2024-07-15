Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on Woodlawn Drive in East Cobb

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating an incident that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

The incident occurred on Woodlawn Drive south of Woodlawn Parkway on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at 12:54 PM.

Woodlawn Drive is in East Cobb, and its intersection with Woodlawn Parkway is near Johnson Ferry Road.

Investigators report that a maroon 2005 Toyota Rav 4, driven by a 69-year-old Marietta woman, was headed south on Woodlawn Drive.

A 32-year-old Marietta man was attempting to cross Woodlawn Drive and was struck by the Toyota.

The pedestrian was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Toyota was uninjured.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.