Steve Rogers promoted to Assistant Special Agent in Charge of GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office

Photo of ASAC Rogers provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that Steve Rogers has been promoted to Assistant Special Agent in Charge in the bureau’s West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office (WMREDEO).

He joins Assistant Special Agent in Charge Paul Skinner as one of the two assistants to Special Agent in Charge Dan Sims.

To read more about the WMREDEO, follow this link.

“ASAC Rogers brings a wealth of knowledge to our West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey in the public information release announcing the promotion. “His ability to lead and assist others will bring us one step closer to safeguarding our Georgia communities from the threat of dangerous criminals.”

“Rogers is a well-versed agent who brings a diverse range of experiences from his time in law enforcement,” said Investigative Division Director Cynthia Adkins. “His knowledge will greatly benefit the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and their goals in combating the harmful drugs & weapons negatively impacting Georgia communities.”

The public information release gives the following biography of Rogers

ASAC Rogers began his law enforcement career as a deputy with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. In July 2015, the GBI hired Rogers as special agent assigned to the Regional Investigative Office in Calhoun, GA where he been assigned until his promotion to ASAC of WMRDEO. He has also been a P.O.S.T. certified instructor since 2002.



ASAC Rogers graduated from Covenant College in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management. He graduated as a member of the 213th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Rogers also serves as a board member of the Chattanooga Crime Stoppers program.



ASAC Rogers is from Flintstone, Walker County, GA.

About the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office (WMREDEO)

WMREDEO is part of the bureau’s Investigative Offices and Services. It carries out its activities in the following counties: Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Fulton, Gordon, Gwinnett, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Lamar, Meriwether, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, Paulding, Pike, Polk, Rockdale, Spalding, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson, Walker, and Whitfield.

According to its website, “The unit’s goal is to provide a comprehensive effort to eliminate the utilization and influence of illegal narcotics and to reduce the incidents of drug-related violent crime in a twenty-two county area of Georgia.”

The Special Agent in Charge of WMREDEO is Dan Sims.