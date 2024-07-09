Town Center Community & Kaiser Permanente to sponsor Hydration Pop-up

Cobb is a county with abundant opportunities for outdoor recreational activities.

Its extensive network of multi-use paths includes the Silver Comet Trail, which spans from Cobb County to the Alabama line, and the more locally-focused Noonday Creek Trail.

Lately, Georgia has experienced a heat wave, with heat indices reaching 105 and above.

One of the hazards of strenuous outdoor exercise is the risk of dehydration.

The Town Center Community and Kaiser Permanente will host a Hydration pop-up to encourage the community to stay hydrated during our recent scorching weather.

Here is the announcement of the event distributed by the Town Center Community:

Join the Town Center Community at its hydration pop-up event at the Bells Ferry Trailhead on July 13 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. In partnership with Kaiser Permanente of Georgia, the organizations are encouraging community hydration by offering free bottled water, ice, coolers, doggie water bottles, koozies and other supplies to booth visitors. The event reminds the community to stay hydrated, especially in Georgia’s peak summer heat. Bells Ferry Trailhead: 3001 Bells Ferry Rd NE, Marietta, GA, 30066

About the Town Center Community

The Town Center Community is composed of the Town Center Community Improvement District and the Town Center Community Alliance.

The Town Center Community Improvement District is a self-taxing district with over 275 commercial property owners as of its 2020 annual report. It is the second-largest CID in Cobb after the Cumberland Community Improvement District.

The district is centered around the commercial and residential communities surrounding the Town Center at Cobb mall and includes Kennesaw State University and Aviation Park.

Its projects include the multi-phase South Barrett Reliever, and corridor studies for Chastain Road and Bells Ferry Road.

Town Center Community Improvement District recently celebrated its 25th year birthday.

The “placemaking” partner of the TCCID is the Town Center Community Alliance, a 501(c)(3) that is focused on “bringing quality-of-life improvements and programs to the Town Center Community.” TCCID is able to solicit donations and grants for its programs.