Cobb Chamber opens applications for CEO Roundtable

The Cobb Chamber announced that applications are open for its CEO Roundtable program. The chamber describes the program, its requirements and deadline for application as follows:

The Cobb Chamber is excited to announce that applications are now open for the CEO Roundtable program. This initiative brings together metro area CEOs and top executives from diverse industries, providing a platform to collaborate, share insights, and address the challenges faced by today’s business leaders.

Participants in the CEO Roundtable Program have access to:

Engage in Meaningful Discussions: Connect with like-minded peers, consider fresh perspectives, and identify new growth opportunities for your business.

Problem-Solve Collective Challenges: Tackle critical business issues collectively, leading to solutions that help participants to navigate ever-evolving market conditions.

Expand Your Network: Forge strong, lasting relationships with influential business leaders, creating potential collaborations, partnerships, and exciting new business prospects.

Each roundtable group consists of 12 to 18 CEOs from non-competing businesses and meets monthly. Throughout the program year, there will also be additional educational and social events, enriching your experience and fostering a thriving business community. Through active participation, participants gain practical knowledge and invaluable counsel from experienced business leaders who may have encountered similar challenges in their own ventures.

“CEO Roundtable has been greatly beneficial. Having a wide variety of industries represented has helped me get a complete picture and has given me multiple perspectives,” said Arnold Huffman, CEO of Yalo, and CEO Roundtable participant. “The discussions are great input when thinking about our business, our preparation, and our next steps.”

To apply or learn more about the program, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycy544ze before the deadline on September 30,2024. The cost for Cobb Chamber members is $275 and non-members is $775.

For more information about CEO Roundtable, contact Jani Dix at 770-859-2335 or jdix@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization is its chairman of the board of directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

