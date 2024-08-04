Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, August 4, 2024

Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling August 4, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, August 4, 2024, with a high near 93 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated to scattered thunderstorms that are expected this afternoon and evening. A few storms may also be strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.

What you will read in this article

  1. The extended forecast for Cobb County
  2. Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
  3. The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
  4. What the National Weather Service is, and what it does

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m and 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m, then a slight chance of showers between 8 a.m and 2 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMaxMinAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-07-019779887.90
2024-07-029076832.80
2024-07-03927784.54.20
2024-07-04977686.56.10.01
2024-07-059476854.51.43
2024-07-06937684.53.90.02
2024-07-079074821.41.75
2024-07-08917482.51.8T
2024-07-09927583.52.70.29
2024-07-10887380.5-0.30
2024-07-11917080.5-0.40
2024-07-12947584.53.50
2024-07-13977686.55.50
2024-07-1497778760
2024-07-15967585.54.4T
2024-07-16917482.51.40
2024-07-17927583.52.40.06
2024-07-189274831.80.09
2024-07-19877380-1.20.39
2024-07-20837076.5-4.71.39
2024-07-21897280.5-0.70.04
2024-07-22877279.5-1.70
2024-07-23907582.51.31.1
2024-07-24887179.5-1.81.52
2024-07-25877480.5-0.80.75
2024-07-269173820.80.39
2024-07-27857379-2.2T
2024-07-28807376.5-4.73.47
2024-07-29877179-2.20.65
2024-07-30927181.50.30.65
2024-07-319373831.80.02

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, August 4, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM90100 in 194773 in 1912
Min TemperatureM7277 in 200659 in 1950
Avg TemperatureM81.188.0 in 194768.5 in 1912
PrecipitationM0.131.68 in 19880.00 in 2021
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M00 in 20230 in 2023
CDD (base 65)M1623 in 20064 in 1912
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature92.790.197.8 in 195779.5 in 1925
Avg Min Temperature75.072.175.5 in 201064.3 in 1895
Avg Temperature83.881.185.4 in 200672.6 in 1925
Total Precipitation0.040.524.93 in 20180.00 in 2007
Total Snowfall0.00.00.0 in 20240.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth00 in 20240 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)000 in 20240 in 2024
Total CDD (base 65)576483 in 200631 in 1925
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature75.473.376.8 in 201267.3 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature56.553.957.0 in 201247.7 in 1940
Avg Temperature66.063.666.9 in 201258.0 in 1940
Total Precipitation42.7831.0047.69 in 191217.24 in 2007
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.0T in 20010.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19420 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)004 in 19360 in 2024
Total CDD (since Jan 1)151012431532 in 2012778 in 1976

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-08-03
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-08-03
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-08-03
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-08-03
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-08-03

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

