Georgia gasoline prices continue recent decline

Georgia gasoline prices continue the recent decline.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia declined five cents over the past week the past week, reaching an average cost of $3.28 per gallon for regular unleaded.

“Georgia drivers continue to see relief at the pumps despite a possible storm approaching,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Gas prices may ebb and flow until we get beyond hurricane season and its threats to Gulf Coast oil and gas production and refining.”

What will you learn by reading below?

How do prices in Cobb County compare to the rest of the state What are the national trends in gasoline prices? How does AAA arrive at its price estimates?

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.345, about seven cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline decreased by 3 cents to $3.47 (subject to change overnight). The drop came ahead of Tropical Storm Debby which threatened to impact the Gulf of Mexico. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand slid from 9.45 million barrels a day to 9.25 last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks fell from 227.4 to 223.8 million barrels. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 10.0 million barrels per day.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”