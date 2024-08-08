KSU’s Kaukinen, Gay, chosen for USG Executive Leadership Institute

Kennesaw State University’s Catherine (Katie) Kaukinen and Stephen Gay have been selected to participate in the 2024-2025 cohort of the University System of Georgia’s Executive Leadership Institute (ELI).

Katie Kaukinen (photo provided by Kennesaw State University

Kaukinen, dean of the Norman J. Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences, and Gay, KSU’s chief information security officer, will be part of the comprehensive eight-month, 120-hour development program. The leadership institute enhances leadership skills and prepares participants for potential high-level advancement within the University System.

“The Executive Leadership Institute is a fantastic opportunity for experienced leaders to deepen their skills and create lasting connections to peers across the System,” said KSU President Kathy S. Schwaig, who was in the first ELI cohort in 2009-2010. “Katie Kaukinen and Stephen Gay have proven themselves to be principled, committed leaders in their time at Kennesaw State. I still draw on many of the principles I learned from the ELI program, and I am confident that they will have a similarly invaluable experience.”

The presidents of University System of Georgia institutions nominate academic leaders and staff leaders to participate in the ELI. From the nominees, individuals are selected for the program and participate in a leadership development curriculum that includes group learning and assessment, personal reflection, job shadowing, and cross-mentoring.

Kaukinen, who became dean of the Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences in 2022, is an accomplished sociologist and dedicated researcher. Her research focuses on examining the extent, nature, and impact of violent victimization of women, and how institutional policies can improve the outcomes of violence and trauma. Kaukinen has been published in several academic journals, received research grants totaling more than $2.5 million, and given presentations nationally and internationally sharing her expertise, including two keynote addresses to the United Nations.

“Participating in this program will not only enhance my leadership skills but also enable me to better serve our students, faculty, and staff,” Kaukinen said. “I am excited to engage in the diverse learning experiences and collaborations that the leadership institute offers, which will ultimately strengthen my ability to lead and innovate within our university community.”

Stephen Gay (photo provided by Kennesaw State University

Gay has been on the Kennesaw State staff for 27 years, including the last nine as chief information security officer and executive director of KSU’s Office of Cybersecurity within the University Information Technology Services Division (UITS). He has presented at conferences nationwide on subjects including fostering diversity within information technology, cybersecurity program management, cybersecurity leadership, and initiatives to enhance cybersecurity awareness. Gay also is a three-time graduate of KSU, with a master’s in cybersecurity as well as bachelor’s degrees in political science and information security and assurance.

“I am honored and humbled to have been nominated and selected on behalf of Kennesaw State University,” Gay said. “I deeply appreciate President Schwaig’s support, and I am elated at the opportunity to work with other leaders within the University System of Georgia.”

More than 500 scholars statewide have completed the Executive Leadership Institute since the program’s inception 15 years ago. Kaukinen and Gay raise Kennesaw State’s total number of participants to 27, including President Schwaig and Provost Ivan Pulinkala.