Report & photos from Windy Hill Road cleanup and Powder Springs back-to-school event

Barry Krebs submitted the following reports and photos. The first was a cleanup of Windy Hill Road by the Atlanta Latino Lions Club and South Cobb Lions Club. The second was of a back-to-school event organized by the Powder Springs Community Taskforce.

Cleanup on Windy Hill Road

The Atlanta Latino Lions Club along with a little help from the South Cobb Lions Club removed about a dozen bags of litter and lots of debris from their adopted two miles on Windy Hill Road. We met at 8 AM in order to avoid the heat. It was a lot of fun exchanging thoughts and ideas as we cleaned up together. The Atlanta Latino Club is a very ambitious and growing. They are doing a lot of great work in Cobb County and beyond.

If you or your organization is interested in the Adopt-A-Mile Program, please contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org. She will supply you with everything that you need to keep your mile looking good.

Powder Springs Community Taskforce Back to School Bash

The Powder Springs Community Taskforce Back To School Bash occurred at the Ron Anderson Community Center. Backpacks full of school supplies were available to students as well as opportunities to meet with elected officials, local civic organizations and organizations that are available to help families. The South Cobb Lions Club was present to conduct 110 vision screenings and provide information about the work we do in the community. We appreciate being invited to this terrific event.

The photos below were by Pamela Williams, used with permission.