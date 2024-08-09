Marietta Theatre Company brings the musical “Bonnie & Clyde” to the stage

Marietta Theatre Company will present a limited, 9-show run of the popular musical “Bonnie & Clyde” from August 15 – 24, 2024. The performance is R-rated.

The work features music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black, and book by Ivan Menchell. Michael Stewart and Chance Harbin are the directors.

Atlanta-based Catherine Campbell and Domenic Yungling will portray the notorious couple.

According to the news release on the City of Marietta website, “this production marries a modern, sultry score that combines blues, gospel, and rockabilly with a highly-decorated production and play writing team sure to blow you away.”

The news release continues with a description of the production and of the real-life couple that formed the basis for the story:

This musical rendition of “Bonnie & Clyde,” an electrifying story of love, adventure, and crime, follows Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, two small-town nobodies, on their journey to becoming America’s most renowned folk heroes. Parker and Barrow, better known through history simply as “Bonnie & Clyde,” craved the life you see in movies—and each other. As hit songs from the show portray, Bonnie and Clyde were intent upon going down in history, asserting that: “This world will remember us.” While the pair’s lives were ill-fated and short lived, they behaved under the notion that: “We won’t get to heaven, so why not raise a little hell?” There are few stories and even fewer true stories that stand the test of time like the tale of Bonnie & Clyde. While the life and crimes of this fabled couple are uncommon, the premises that literally and figuratively drove Bonnie and Clyde are innately relatable. We all want a ‘ride or die,’ a love worth risking it all for, and to be remembered for the life that we lived.

“I’m excited to be bringing this production to Marietta because it is a thrilling piece that blends together areas of life that almost anyone can relate to; love, loss, the need for excitement. I have had a deep love for this production for many years, and I’m beyond eager to finally tell this explosive tale with an immensely talented cast and crew! It’s one that people are not going to want to miss,” said Michael Stewart, one of the “Bonnie & Clyde” directors in the news release.

Marietta Theatre Company performs at Marietta’s Theatre in the Square located at 11 Whitlock Avenue. Ticket prices range from $23.75 – $45.00 and can be purchased at https://mariettatheatre.tix.com.

For more information visit mariettatheatre.com or follow along on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok using the hashtag #mariettatheatre.