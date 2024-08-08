Photos & reports from 2 National Night Out events in Cobb County

Photo: Renters rights advocate Monica DeLancy with a Cobb community outreach officer/photo by Barry Krebs

Barry Krebs sent the following report and photos from Austell’s National Night Out:

The City Of Austell hosted their annual National Night Out honoring their excellent first responders including our police force, fire department, 911 operators and others keeping us safe out of the Threadmill Complex. There was lots of entertainment including the South Cobb High School Marching Band. The mounted patrol were present too. There were lots of food trucks and opportunities to meet with civic organizations around the area. We love and appreciate our first responders.

National Night Out at Jim Miller Park

Barry Krebs sent the following report and photos from the Cobb’s National Night Out at Jim Miller Park:

Everyone had a great time celebrating our brave first responders at the National Night Out at Jim Miller Park. Many different branches of our military, law enforcement fire fighters, EMC, Cobb County DA plus local organizations that support them such as Keep Cobb Beautiful, Sweetwater Mission, Connecting Veterans, Lions Club and others were present to meet with the attendees. There was also lots of entertainment and food available. We appreciate the effort that went into making this such a special event.

What is National Night Out?

According to the official website for National Night Out:

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

According to a newsletter from the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), a project of the U.S. Department of Justice, National Night Out began in 1984 with funds from the BJA.

The National Association of Town Watch, administers the program.

The newsletter continues, “Community involvement in crime prevention is generated through a multitude of local events, such as block parties, cookouts, parades, contests, youth activities, and seminars.”

The National Association of Town Watch had its beginnings in the western suburbs of Philadelphia, PA, in 1981, and the National Night Out began three years later.