Sen. Jon Ossoff to speak to the Cobb Chamber this Monday

The Cobb Chamber announced that U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff will be the featured guest at the chamber’s Marquee Monday event on August 12.

Check-in and lunch begin at: 11:15 a.m. and the program lasts from noon to 1 p.m.

The press release for the event stated, “Visiting during the August Senate recess, Senator Ossoff will discuss issues affecting the state during the current 118th Congress (2023-2024).”

“Born and raised in Georgia, Senator Ossoff serves as our Senior United States Senator,” the press release continued. “Since taking office on January 20, 2021, he has fostered bipartisanship in the Senate, achieving significant legislative results for Georgia, even in a divided Congress. In his first two years in office, Senator Ossoff passed more standalone bills into law than any other freshman Senator.”

At the same event, the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals will present its 2024 Next Generation Award.

In April’s announcement seeking nominations for the awards, the Chamber wrote:

Nominees for the Next Generation Award must be active in the community, be essential to their profession through demonstrated leadership and offer a unique perspective. Recipients should be someone who others can admire, learn from and celebrate. Any young professional in their 20s and 30s can be nominated, but only members of the Cobb Chamber can be honored with the award as a next generation leader.

Tickets are $50 for Cobb Chamber members and $75 for non-members.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/4727bzb9. Up to two hours of free parking is available at The Battery Red Deck.

For further parking options, please refer to the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide. A security screening will be required at check-in.

The press release lists the companies who make the event possible:

The Marquee Monday Series is presented by Superior Plumbing and Superior Cooling & Heating. The August Marquee Monday is sponsored by Lockheed Martin, Wellstar Health System, Cumberland Community Improvement District, Life University, Town Center Community Improvement District, Bank of America, Coca-Cola Roxy & Live Nation Special Events, Delaware North, Pure Melon, and Classic Tents & Events.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization is its chairman of the board of directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

