Cobb DA warns of email scammers impersonating Cobb prosecutors

The Cobb County District Attorney’s office notified the public of a scam targeting defendants and defense attorneys.

The fraudsters send emails claiming to be from prosecutors within the Cobb DA’s office soliciting soliciting money.

We’ve reprinted the text of the alert below:

Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. is warning metro Atlanta residents of an imposter scam targeting defendants and their attorneys in which fraudsters pose as prosecutors from the Cobb District Attorney’s Office.

“Attorneys and their clients should be suspicious of emails asking for money to pay court costs and fines in exchange for closing a case and record expungement,” said Broady. “Please verify the authenticity of these emails before sending any payment, as these fraudsters claim to be from my office and claim they were acting with authority from Cobb Superior Court Judges.”

The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office does not solicit payments via email and will never ask for payment to close a case.

Please proceed with caution if you receive such a communication. Do not send any money or provide sensitive information.

• If you have a current case, please contact your attorney or the prosecuting agency to verify the information.

• File a report with your local law enforcement agency.

For more information about imposter scams, please visit the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division website.