34 new businesses licensed by Cobb in the week ending October 25, 2024

Here are the 34 new businesses issued licenses by Cobb County on the week ending Friday, October 25, 2024.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License # D.B.A / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC040106 1-800 RADIATOR BRIAN GRUNER 10/25/2024 RADIATOR DEPOT D/B/A 1-800 RADIATOR WHOLESALE – AUTO PARTS GREENVILLE LLC ATTN: BRIAN GRUNER RADIATOR DEPOT GREENVILLE LLC PO BOX 813430 SMYRNA, GA 30081 OCC040071 ABLE INVESTIGATIONS LLC KATHRYN RHODES 10/22/2024 ABLE INVESTIGATIONS LLC D/B/A ABLE INVESTIGATIONS DETECTIVE AGENCY LLC ATTN: KATHRYN RHODES ABLE INVESTIGATIONS LLC 2401 CROCKETT DR MARIETTA, GA 30067 OCC040107 ALEXANDER VELASQUEZ ALEXANDER VELASQUEZ 10/25/2024 VELASQUEZ VELASQUEZ HANDY MAN – NO STATE LICENSE M.V CONSTRUCTION IN & D/B/A ALEXANDER OUT LLC VELASQUEZ VELASQUEZ M.V CONSTRUCTION IN & OUT LLC 271 ROCKIN HILL DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30066 OCC040064 ANGEL’S AUTOMOTIVE DANNY CALDERON 10/21/2024 SERVICES CENTER LLC D/B/A ANGEL’S AUTOMOTIVE AUTO REPAIR SHOP ANGEL’S AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES CENTER LLC SERVICES CENTER LLC ATTN: DANNY LABO- CALDERON ANGEL’S AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES CENTER LLC 2932 CANTON ROAD, SUITE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30066 OCC040072 B&M CARING HANDS LLC BLESSING ALIU 10/22/2024 B&M CARING HANDS LLC D/B/A B&M CARING HANDS HEALTH AND ALLIED SERVICES LLC ATTN: BLESSING ALIU B&M CARING HANDS LLC 1826 EDINGTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30064 OCC040099 BARBEARIA CAMILA NOGUEIRA 10/24/2024 BARBEARIA INC D/B/A BARBEARIA BARBER SHOP ATTN: CAMILA NOGUEIRA BARBEARIA INC 638 ETOWAH DR MARIETTA, GA 30060 OCC040101 BARRICADE ROOFING LLC ANTHONY VELLER 10/25/2024 BARRICADE ROOFING LLC D/B/A BARRICADE ROOFING ROOFING CONTRACTOR LLC ATTN: ANTHONY VELLER BARRICADE ROOFING LLC 640 OLD ORCHARD DR MARIETTA, GA 30064 OCC040066 BMI SURGICAL INSTITUTE AMIR ARYAIE 10/21/2024 BARIATRIC AND MINIMALLY D/B/A BMI SURGICAL MEDICAL CLINIC INVASIVE SURGICAL INSTITUTE INSTITUTE LLC ATTN: AMIR ARYAIE BARIATRIC AND MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGICAL INSTITUTE LLC 2303 CUMBERLAND PKWY, SUITE 2 ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC040087 CLIMB CRAFTS AALIYAH BAINES 10/23/2024 CLIMB CRAFTS D/B/A CLIMB CRAFTS ARTS AND CRAFTS RETAIL ATTN: AALIYAH BAINES CLIMB CRAFTS 1201 W PEACHTREE ST NW, 2625 ATLANTA, GA 30309 OCC040098 CLUB PILATES VININGS PAIGE TAYLOR 10/25/2024 REVILO VENTURES LLC D/B/A CLUB PILATES VININGS PHYSICAL FITNESS TRAINER ATTN: PAIGE TAYLOR REVILO VENTURES LLC 177 PADDINGTON PLACE ACWORTH, GA 30101 OCC040062 COLLECTED & CURATED SOUCIE CHRISTINA 10/21/2024 CONSULTING D/B/A COLLECTED & CONSULTANT SERVICE – MANAGEMENT CURATED CONSULTING ATTN: SOUCIE CHRISTINA 1001 DONEGAL SE SMYRNA, GA 30080 OCC040103 DEMETRIO AUTO REPAIRS & DEMETRIO BATISTA 10/25/2024 SALES LLC D/B/A DEMETRIO AUTO AUTO DEALER – USED CARS ONLY DEMETRIO AUTO REPAIRS & REPAIRS & SALES LLC SALES LLC ATTN: DEMETRIO BATISTA DEMETRIO AUTO REPAIRS & SALES LLC 2905 CHAISTAIN MEADOWS PKWY, APT 1006 MARIETTA, GA 30066 OCC040080 EXECUTIVE TAX CLUB INC KACHAE CARTER 10/22/2024 EXECUTIVE TAX CLUB INC D/B/A EXECUTIVE TAX CLUB ACCOUNTING, AUDITING, AND INC BOOKEEPING – NOT A CPA ATTN: KACHAE CARTER EXECUTIVE TAX CLUB INC 1903 DREW DRIVE, APT 2517 ATLANTA, GA 30318 OCC040067 GEORGIA BMI SURGERY AMIR ARYAIE 10/21/2024 CENTER D/B/A GEORGIA BMI PHYSICIAN (OCCUPATIONAL TAX) GEORGIA BMI SURGERY SURGERY CENTER CENTER LLC ATTN: AMIR ARYAIE GEORGIA BMI SURGERY CENTER LLC 2303 CUMBERLAND PKWY, STE 1 ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC040076 GEORGIA RTC LLC JEFFREY GARDNER 10/21/2024 D/B/A GEORGIA RTC LLC INCOME TAX SERVICE ATTN: JEFFREY GARDNER 1255 ROBERTS BLVD NW, STE 122 KENNESAW, GA 30144 OCC040094 GO SOCIAL LLC PAOLA DREKHA 10/24/2024 GO SOCIAL LLC D/B/A GO SOCIAL LLC CONSULTANT SERVICE – MARKETING ATTN: PAOLA DREKHA GO SOCIAL LLC 1705 WINGARD DRIVE MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC040105 HAPPY HOUND BAKERY ANSLEY FORAN 10/25/2024 HAPPY HOUND BAKERY LLC D/B/A HAPPY HOUND MANUFACTURER – PET FOOD BAKERY ATTN: ANSLEY FORAN HAPPY HOUND BAKERY LLC 428 HOLLAND SPRINGS DR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127 OCC040065 JULIA JOHNSON JULIA JOHNSON 10/21/2024 JULIA JOHNSON LLC D/B/A JULIA JOHNSON MUSIC LESSON ATTN: JULIA JOHNSON JULIA JOHNSON LLC 4939 SECLUDED PINES DR MARIETTA, GA 30068 OCC040078 KLW BOOKKEEPING KATHY WILLIS 10/21/2024 SERVICES LLC D/B/A KLW BOOKKEEPING ACCOUNTING, AUDITING, AND SERVICES LLC BOOKEEPING – NOT A CPA ATTN: KATHY WILLIS 2108 PRICHARD PARK DR KENNESAW, GA 30144 OCC040073 LIMINAL RITUALS SALON & LAUREN MARTIN 10/22/2024 COLLECTIVE D/B/A LIMINAL RITUALS BEAUTY SHOP SALON & COLLECTIVE ATTN: LAUREN MARTIN 1620 HOLLYWOOD ROAD, APT 222 ATLANTA, GA 30138 OCC040092 LY HAIR STUDIO ROSEMARY REUBEN 10/24/2024 D/B/A LY HAIR STUDIO BEAUTICIAN ATTN: ROSEMARY REUBEN 319 WINDRIVER TRL POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127 CON001523 PHAM HEATING AND AIR DUY PHAM 10/21/2024 MECHANICAL LLC D/B/A PHAM HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING PHAM HEATING AND AIR AIR MECHANICAL LLC CONTRACTOR MECHANICAL LLC ATTN: DUY PHAM PHAM HEATING AND AIR MECHANICAL LLC 951 COBB PLACE MANOR DRIVE MARIETTA, GA 30066 OCC040077 ROYAL TRACKING KHOSROW MORADI 10/22/2024 ROYAL TRACKING INC D/B/A ROYAL TRACKING HAULING CONTRACTOR ATTN: KHOSROW MORADI ROYAL TRACKING INC 3735 HICKORY GROVE RD ACWORTH, GA 30101 OCC040074 SALON CITY SUITES BILL BARRETT 10/21/2024 SALON CITY SUITES OF D/B/A SALON CITY SUITES OFFICE SPACE RENTAL MARIETTA INC ATTN: BILL BARRETT SALON CITY SUITES OF MARIETTA INC 2575 WHITEHAVEN DR, STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064 OCC040102 SILVER MEADOW CHINEZE ACHUKWA 10/25/2024 PERSONAL CARE HOME LLC D/B/A SILVER MEADOW PERSONAL CARE HOME SILVER MEADOW PERSONAL CARE HOME LLC PERSONAL CARE HOME LLC ATTN: CHINEZE ACHUKWA SILVER MEADOW PERSONAL CARE HOME LLC 4002 FLINT HILL RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127 OCC040068 STARLIGHT TACTICAL RICHARD NOBLE 10/21/2024 STARLIGHT TACTICAL LLC D/B/A STARLIGHT TACTICAL GUNSMITH RETAIL ATTN: RICHARD NOBLE STARLIGHT TACTICAL LLC 4227 VIENNA WAY MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC040059 THE ACADEMY VIRTUAL LLC JIMMY ARISPE 10/21/2024 THE ACADEMY VIRTUAL LLC D/B/A THE ACADEMY CONSULTANT – EDUCATION VIRTUAL LLC ATTN: JIMMY ARISPE THE ACADEMY VIRTUAL LLC 2690 COBB PKWY, STE A5 #128 SMYRNA, GA 30080 OCC040097 THE BUBBLE TAP PAOLOA DREKHA 10/24/2024 GO SOCIAL LLC D/B/A THE BUBBLE TAP FOOD SERVICE ATTN: PAOLOA DREKHA GO SOCIAL LLC 1705 WINGARD DR MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC040075 THE DAR GROUP LLC JENNICA FERN 10/21/2024 D/B/A THE DAR GROUP LLC CONSULTANT SERVICE – MANAGEMENT ATTN: JENNICA FERN 113 S PERRY ST, STE 206 # 10898 LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046 OCC040100 THE WOOTEN FIRM LLC JOHN WOOTEN 10/24/2024 THE WOOTEN FIRM LLC D/B/A THE WOOTEN FIRM LAWYER – FIRST YEAR IN COBB COUNTY LLC ATTN: JOHN T WOOTEN THE WOOTEN FIRM LLC 1950 N PARK PL ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC040104 WALK RUN MEDIA LLC HERCY MOORE 10/25/2024 WALK RUN MEDIA LLC D/B/A WALK RUN MEDIA LLC MERCHANDISE AND SERVICE BROKER ATTN: HERCY MOORE WALK RUN MEDIA LLC 840 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY, SUITE 572#440873 KENNESAW, GA 30127 OCC040085 WHOLE WELLNESS SHELBY WOODALL 10/23/2024 WHOLE WELLNESS LLC D/B/A WHOLE WELLNESS HEALTH AND ALLIED SERVICES ATTN: SHELBY WOODALL WHOLE WELLNESS LLC 728 WOODMONT DR MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC040084 WICKED JULS LLC KAITLIN HARDEN 10/23/2024 WICKED JULS LLC D/B/A WICKED JULS LLC MERCHANDISE AND SERVICE BROKER ATTN: KAITLIN HARDEN WICKED JULS LLC 2102 KENDALL CLSE ACWORTH, GA 30102 OCC040088 XPRESSIONS BY DAMARIS DAMARIS SHEALY 10/23/2024 XPRESSIONS BY DAMARIS D/B/A XPRESSIONS BY ARTIST PAINTING LLC DAMARIS ATTN: DAMARIS SHEALY XPRESSIONS BY DAMARIS LLC 4103 HORSEBIT TRAIL POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.