Marietta History Center focuses on Georgia Air National Guard in Veterans Day lecture and booksigning

The Marietta History Center (MHC) will commemorate Veterans Day with a special lecture and book signing by acclaimed author Clint Smith. The event will honor veterans’ contributions and explore the rich history of the Georgia Air National Guard.

The event is set for Monday, November 11th, 2024, at 6:00 PM at the Marietta History Center, located at 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA. Admission is free for veterans, $10 for non-members; $5 for members and tickets are available for purchase on the MHC website at www.MariettaHistory.org. Veterans, military personnel, and Marietta History Center members can email Christa McCay at Cmccay@MariettaGa.gov for tickets.

Clint Smith, a veteran of the Georgia Air National Guard and former command historian at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, will discuss his latest book, The Georgia Air National Guard. Drawing on his expertise, Smith will share images and stories from the Guard’s history, covering key milestones from its inception in 1947 to its roots at Candler Field. The presentation will also delve into Gen. James Oglethorpe’s legacy, highlighting the enduring tradition of service in Georgia.

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square, facing the railroad tracks. The center features exhibits, research resources and a book and gift store.

The center is housed in the historic Kennesaw House, which was at various times a cotton warehouse, a hotel, and a Civil War morgue and hospital.

The museum was founded in 1996 and became an official entity of the City of Marietta in 2018.

The current history center staff is:

Amy Reed – Museum Director

Christa McCay – Collections Manager

Anna Monroe – Museum Assistant

Lisa Oestreicher – Museum Assistant

For more information about the Marietta History Center, and to become a member, visit its website by following this link.