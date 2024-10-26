Mable House Lights the Night coming November 23

The Mable House Complex will host its holiday event, “Mable House Lights the Night,” on Saturday, November 23. This evening will kick off the Tree Jubilee, a 12-day celebration with family-friendly holiday activities.

The Mable House Complex is located at 5239 Floyd Rd SW, Mableton, GA 30126

From 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., visitors can enjoy a magical experience at the historic Mable House home and amphitheater, featuring dazzling holiday lights, a makers market with over 40 vendors, live entertainment, light refreshments, and hands-on activities for all ages.

Additionally, beautifully decorated trees, crafted by local artists, schools, and community groups, will be on display and available for purchase from November 22 to December 7, with deliveries scheduled for December 9-11. For more details, visit the Mable House website or phone 770-819-6735.

The announcement on the Cobb County website for “Mable House Lights the Night” lists the following features:

Dazzling holiday lights transforming the Mable House Complex into a winter wonderland.

A makers market with over 40 vendors offering unique gifts and crafts.

Live entertainment providing joyful melodies.

Light refreshments available for attendees.

Engaging, hands-on activities for families.

And leading up to the holiday event: