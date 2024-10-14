Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Monday, October 14, 2024

TOPICS:
Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling October 14, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, October 14, 2024, with a high near 69 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be clear, with an overnight low of around 45 degrees.

What you will read in this article

  1. The extended forecast for Cobb County
  2. Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
  3. The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
  4. What the National Weather Service is, and what it does

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Columbus Day

Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 41.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with September 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMaxMinAvgDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-09-019674856.70
2024-09-029472834.90.7
2024-09-0385717800
2024-09-04856575-2.80
2024-09-05846976.5-1.10
2024-09-06807075-2.40.02
2024-09-07876877.50.30.01
2024-09-08846474-30
2024-09-09856776-0.70
2024-09-10866575.5-10
2024-09-11786772.5-3.80.09
2024-09-12746770.5-5.50.23
2024-09-13756871.5-4.30.03
2024-09-14746971.5-40.07
2024-09-15797074.5-0.8T
2024-09-1683677500
2024-09-17846273-1.70
2024-09-18846775.510
2024-09-19896878.54.30
2024-09-209270817.10
2024-09-219470828.40
2024-09-22977284.511.20
2024-09-23967384.511.50
2024-09-24937483.510.9T
2024-09-258666763.73.42
2024-09-26746670-24.32
2024-09-27756670.5-1.23.38
2024-09-28786571.50.20
2024-09-2980667320.02
2024-09-30816673.52.90

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for October 14, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM7587 in 194057 in 1885
Min TemperatureM5670 in 188638 in 1979
Avg TemperatureM65.477.0 in 188649.5 in 1907
PrecipitationM0.102.54 in 20140.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M215 in 19070 in 2023
CDD (base 65)M312 in 18860 in 2022
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature82.377.485.8 in 188464.7 in 1885
Avg Min Temperature63.158.467.3 in 188447.6 in 1987
Avg Temperature72.767.976.5 in 188457.8 in 1888
Total Precipitation0.001.529.78 in 19950.00 in 2024
Total Snowfall0.00.00.0 in 20240.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth00 in 20240 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)020105 in 19170 in 2024
Total CDD (base 65)10361166 in 18841 in 1987
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature78.376.078.9 in 201969.8 in 1885
Avg Min Temperature59.657.060.0 in 201951.1 in 1940
Avg Temperature68.966.569.4 in 201961.7 in 1940
Total Precipitation55.8340.1259.18 in 19290.22 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.0T in 20010.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19420 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)026132 in 18880 in 2024
Total CDD (since Jan 1)244120112623 in 201926 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-10-13
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-10-13
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-10-13
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-10-12
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-10-08

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Monday, October 14, 2024"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.