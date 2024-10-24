Cobb schools update graduation policy after special education student excluded

Ashlynn Rich speaks during comment section of Cobb Board of Education — Photo by Rebecca Gaunt

By Rebecca Gaunt

Following Sprayberry High School graduate Ashlynn Rich’s exclusion from her own graduation ceremony in May, Cobb County School District introduced changes to its official policy last week to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

Moving forward, all students with permanent or temporary disabilities must be provided a participation plan with details and accommodations that is signed by parents in advance.

Rich, who has Down Syndrome, and some of her classmates, were kept in a hallway and only allowed to enter the main area to collect their diplomas. They were not permitted to sit with the other students.

While accommodations are common for students with IEPs (Individualized Education Program) who may have difficulty coping in such a situation, this was not expected or approved by Rich’s family.

In June, Rich and her mother, Linda Ramirez, both addressed Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and the school board.

“I was very excited to graduate with my friends, but instead I was left in a hallway until it was my turn on stage. After, I felt mistreated and discriminated against because I was not allowed to sit with my classmates,” Rich told them.

Ramirez said, “The act of segregation not only hurt Ashlynn but sent troubling messages about how we value our students with disabilities. This is not the first time she has been excluded by Cobb.”

Ragsdale apologized and said it was a personnel issue, rather than a policy problem, and that it was being addressed.

Adding to the backlash, when Rich’s story first began to circulate on social media, the Cobb County School District’s media department responded calling her story “wildly inaccurate” on Facebook.

Those staff comments have never been publicly addressed by the district.

School board member Becky Sayler attempted to add an agenda item to update the policy in June, but did not have the support of Chairman Randy Scamihorn.

Ramirez posted an open letter in August to express her frustration that she had not heard back from Ragsdale as promised.

Sayler expressed her full support of the announced October update posting on her Facebook page, “I believe this change to IKDB-R will result in more inclusive ceremonies and more parental involvement in the planning process, two things community members have been advocating for.”

During the work session, Ragsdale said that the new policy had already been communicated and put in place, but was now cemented in written policy.

From policy IKDB-R Commencement Ceremonies:

All students who have met requirements for graduation will be provided the opportunity to fully participate in the school commencement, regardless of any temporary or permanent impairment or disability. If an impairment or disability exists, the parent/guardian shall be provided with options for the student to participate in the least restrictive manner possible.

1. Participation Plan:

a. Each student with a temporary or permanent impairment or disability shall have a participation plan including details about where the student will be seated, and accommodation(s) required.

b. Parents/guardians shall be provided a copy of the participation plan and sign/approve the plan prior to the commencement ceremony.

2. Communication:

a. Parents/guardians shall be provided information regarding venue accommodations prior to the ceremony.

b. Information regarding accessing the venue, including information about accessible parking areas and routes from the parking lot to the seating area shall be provided to parents/guardians