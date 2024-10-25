Marietta Theatre Company (MTC) will present Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville this November, inviting audiences to “plan your escape to the new musical about the choices we make – and the people we become – once we’ve had a change in latitude.”

Marietta Theatre Company performs in-residence at Marietta’s Theatre in the Square located at 11 Whitlock Avenue.

The musical comedy, filled with Buffett’s greatest hits like “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and “Margaritaville,” is a lively, heartwarming celebration of the late singer’s music and the relaxed Parrot Head lifestyle.

Directed by Rachel Rudd, MTC’s production offers a lighthearted experience to close out their 2024 season, perfect for unwinding before the holiday rush.

“Bringing such a light-hearted and funny production to life for our audiences is a real treat and the perfect way to finish our 2024 season at MTC! As a hectic fall winds down and as we ready ourselves for the hustle and bustle of another holiday season, an escape is just what the doctor ordered,” Rudd said in the announcement on the City of Marietta website. “Getting to share the beloved music of the legendary Jimmy Buffett is a great way for us to pay tribute to the star who knew that an escape is what everyone needs once in a while.”

Performances run from November 7 to 16. On November 8, 15 & 16, you can enjoy a complimentary pre-show concert with Jeff Pike, the lead singer from A1A, the Official Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band.

Tickets range from $23.75 to $45.00 and are available online (and view performance times and seating options) by following this link. The production is rated PG-13.

About the Marietta Theatre Company

According to the Marietta Theatre Company’s publicity materials:

Marietta Theatre Company (MTC Players, Inc.) is a domestic 501(c)(3) with a mission to provide artistic opportunities and community enrichment to Marietta and the Greater Atlanta area through quality theatrical productions. Marietta Theatre Company (MTC) encourages and embraces participation from cast, crew, volunteers, and patrons of diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, gender identities, abilities, and ages. To stay updated on Marietta Theatre Company’s latest news and performance schedule, join their email list by visiting www.mariettatheatre.com/join-our-email-list/.

