Expansion planned for Cobb Galleria Centre

Rendering of the new design for the bridge area at Galleria Centre courtesy of the Galleria Centre

The Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority announced plans to renovate and expand the Cobb Galleria Centre.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for the fall of 2025, and the project is expected to be completed by early 2027.

The plans outlined in the press release announcing the work include:

Demolition of Galleria Specialty Shops and 2nd-floor meeting rooms;​

Creating an exciting new, 2-story grand entryway, a new junior ballroom to complement the existing John. A Williams ballroom, two unique outdoor event courtyards and gardens with natural lighting penetrating interior conference room spaces, and new connected parking​ with covered, all-weather access into the expanded facility;

Addition of 13,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting space with enhanced graphics and technology​; and

Extensive renovation and facelift of existing convention space, concourse, rotunda and ballroom.

Rule Joy Trammell & Rubio (RJTR) has been chosen as the architect for the project. Holder Construction will be the construction manager, and Impact Development Management will serve as the owner’s representative and project manager.

All three firms are located in the Cumberland Community Improvement District along Cobb Parkway near or in the Galleria Centre.

Bob Voyles, vice chairman of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority said for the press release “In my 19 years serving on this Authority, this is the most exciting and consequential project since we built the 2,750-seat Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in 2007. Once completed in early 2027, the rejuvenation and expansion of the convention center will assure that our facility remains No. 1 in the state of Georgia and maintains its high national standing for similar sized facilities.”

“We are grateful to our partners at Cobb County and the incorporated cities who funded the construction of the original facility over three decades ago with Hotel-Motel Tax (HMT) through legislation passed by the Georgia General Assembly. This lines right up with our planned expenditure of such funds for these improvements,” Voyle said.

The press release described the firms involved in the renovation and expansion as follows:

RJTR is a dynamic architectural and interior design practice recognized for excellence in architecture, interior design, and execution of a wide range of project types, including corporate office, hospitality, multifamily, and mixed-use. RJTR’s notable Atlanta projects include 1105 West Peachtree, Loews Atlanta, the Thompson Hotel – Buckhead, Tech Square 3, Cobb Chamber Headquarters at the Battery, and Krog Street Market. Holder Construction is a leading national commercial construction company consistently ranking in the nation’s top 20 contractors. Headquartered in Cobb County since 1960, the company’s focus is on strong relationships and top-quality buildings which has resulted in over 90 percent repeat client business, a client list including major Fortune 500 companies, and experience spanning 38 states. Tying it all together is Impact Development Management, a commercial real estate development management firm helping clients execute economical and functional projects. Known for delivering high-quality projects on time and on budget, their portfolio spans multiple markets to include Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Four Seasons Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Jaguars Stadium of the Future, The Bellyard Hotel and renovations at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee. Renderings of the new design for the Galleria Centre (all renderings courtesy of the Galleria Centre)

About the Galleria Centre

The Galleria Centre is a convention center and shopping complex located in the Cumberland Community Improvement District (CCID) on Cobb Parkway.

The Galleria Centre opened on January 15, 1993, and resulted from the same economic factors that led to the formation of CCID, including the continuing movement of economic development past the edges of the City of Atlanta and the construction of I-75 and I-285.

Several of the individuals who spearheaded the CCID were also instrumental in creating the Galleria Centre, most prominently developer John Williams.

The Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority owns and operates the complex.

The Authority also manages several sister organizations, including Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, ArtsBridge Foundation, and Galleria Specialty Shops.