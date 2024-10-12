Lockheed Martin announces Chauncey McIntosh as new head of F-35 program

Photo of Chauncey McIntosh courtesy of Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin announced that Chauncey McIntosh will take over as vice president and general manager of the F-35 Lightning II Program starting December 1.

McIntosh succeeds Bridget Lauderdale, who will retire after a 38-year career with the company.

With over 20 years of experience in business, program management, and engineering, McIntosh previously served as vice president and deputy of the F-35 program.

In his new role, McIntosh will focus on enhancing customer experiences, improving the capabilities and reliability of the F-35, and ensuring the program meets the expectations of U.S. and international clients.

McIntosh has also held leadership roles in Lockheed Martin’s Integrated Warfare Systems & Sensors business and its Training and Logistics Solutions line. He holds degrees in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech and an MBA from American InterContinental University.

“Chauncey is an exceptional leader with distinct qualifications needed to lead the F-35 program. His selection showcases the strength and depth of Lockheed Martin’s leadership succession planning,” said Greg Ulmer, president, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in the news release announcing the promotion. “Critical leadership appointments like this will continue to advance our 21st Century Security® solutions to support our growing customer needs.”

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.