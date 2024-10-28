Mableton Mayor Owens announces first community development director

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens issued the following statement on the appointment of Juliana Njoku as Mableton’s first Community Development Director:

The City of Mableton is happy to announce the appointment of Juliana Njoku as its first-ever Community Development Director. Nominated by Mayor Michael Owens and unanimously approved by the Mableton City Council on October 23, 2024, Ms. Njoku will lead the city’s Planning and Zoning Department, Business License Department, and Building Permit Operations. Her leadership will be instrumental as Mableton assumes responsibility for these services from Cobb County as part of its ongoing transition to full municipal operations.

Ms. Njoku brings more than 25 years of experience as a public administrator, planner, and social impact strategist. She most recently served as Director of Planning and Development for Rockdale County, where she led initiatives in land use, infrastructure, environmental planning, and social services. As the first African woman to hold her position in Rockdale County, Ms. Njoku implemented innovative strategies for place-based development and comprehensive community planning.

“Juliana’s expertise in community development and her dedication to building resilient, sustainable communities make her the perfect fit to lead Mableton’s Community Development Department,” said Mayor Owens. “Her experience will be invaluable as we start Planning and Zoning operations, create our building permit processes, and strengthen business licensing to support local economic growth.”

Beyond her county and municipal roles, Ms. Njoku has contributed to international development, working with UN Women and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in New York City. She has also consulted for housing authorities, including Atlanta Housing, and served on several boards, including the Rotary Board of Directors in Indianapolis and AJC Atlanta’s Black-Jewish Coalition.

Ms. Njoku holds a professional certificate in Corporate Sustainability and Innovation from Harvard Extension School and is a certified Six Sigma Greenbelt, recognized for her data-driven, strategic approach. Her achievements include receiving a Mayoral Award for her role in advancing large-scale city initiatives.

“I am honored to join the City of Mableton and collaborate with its dedicated community,” said Ms. Njoku. “Together, we’ll build a future that aligns with our community’s values and opens new opportunities for growth.”