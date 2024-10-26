Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted two reports, with photos, from events in Mableton: a vision screening at Lindley Middle School, and the Trunk or Treat festival at Mableton Elementary School.

Vision screening at Lindley Middle School

Here are Barry’s report and photos from the vision screening:

The Atlanta Latino, Smyrna Jonquil and South Cobb Lions Clubs worked together to administer vision screenings to approximately 350 students at Lindley Middle School in Mableton. The day focused on conducting visual detection tests, a key step in the well-being and academic success of students. These tests aim to identify vision problems in school children and adolescents, facilitating early intervention and appropriate treatment for those who need it. Cobb County Lions are dedicated to strengthening the quality of life in the community through various social and health activities. On this occasion, their teamwork demonstrated once again the positive impact committed organizations can have on education and health spheres, especially in communities where access to these services may be limited. Thanks to these initiatives, not only visual health care is encouraged, but also the comprehensive development of young people, who will be able to make the most of their abilities in the school environment. Events like these reflect the essence of the work of the Lions Clubs and its allies, who work for the well-being of the communities they represent, reminding us of the importance of solidarity and collective work to build a better future for all.

Trunk or Treat Festival at Mableton Elementary School

Barry submitted the following report with photos from the Trunk or Treat festival at Mableton Elementary School: