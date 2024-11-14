14-year-old arrested in connection with Allatoona High hoax call that triggered lockdown

Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department announced in a public information release that a 14-year-old male student was arrested and charged following a hoax that triggered a “code red” lockdown at Allatoona High School.

The public information release described the incident as follows:

On November 19, 2024, at approximately 11:45 AM, the Cobb County 911 center received a report from the “988 Lifeline” crisis hotline. The report stated that an individual had texted the hotline claiming to be at Allatoona High School with a firearm and intending to harm students. The Cobb County School District Police Department were the primary responders, with Cobb Police uniform patrol units providing additional assistance. Simultaneously, detectives from our Criminal Investigations Unit launched an independent investigation. After thorough efforts, investigators determined the report to be a hoax. On November 20, Cobb 911 received a similar call from “988 Lifeline” with identical claims. This time, detectives were able to pinpoint the suspect—a 14-year-old male student at Allatoona High School. The student admitted to making false threats during an interview.

The student was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threats, Transmitting a False Public Alarm, and Disrupting Operation of a Public School.

The police public information release contained the following statement from the Cobb County School District spokesperson:



We are grateful for the quick response of Cobb Schools Police and local law enforcement in investigating the reported threats this week. Their efforts confirmed the threats were fake, and our students and staff are safe—our top priority.