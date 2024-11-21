Romania plans to purchase 32 Lockheed Martin F-35s

Photo of F-35 in flight courtesy of Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin announced in a press release that Romania plans to purchase 32 Lockheed Martin 5th Generation F-35 Lightning II aircraft by signing a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) through a U.S. government Foreign Military Sale.

“We are pleased to welcome Romania into the F-35 enterprise,” said Lt. Gen Mike Schmidt, director and program executive officer of the F-35 Joint Program Office, quoted in the press release. “The integration of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft into the Romanian Air Force will significantly strengthen NATO’s deterrence capabilities by providing unmatched strategic, operational, and tactical advantages. The F-35 Joint Program Office is dedicated to continuing a strong relationship with Romania, ensuring a successful transition and providing comprehensive support for their pilots and maintainers as we move forward together on this great effort.”

“For nearly 30 years, Romania and Lockheed Martin have been defense and security partners,” said Bridget Lauderdale, vice president and general manager, F-35 Lightning II Program, Lockheed Martin. “The acquisition of the F-35 further fortifies Romania’s national security and deterrent capability.”

According to the Lockheed Martin press release:

The Romania Air Force’s F-35s will integrate seamlessly with existing F-16 fleets, enhancing the unique, powerful capabilities of each aircraft and establishing a fortified defense profile. Last year, Lockheed Martin and the governments of Romania and the Netherlands established the European F-16 Training Center (EFTC) in Romania. The partnerships in place at the EFTC deliver tailored training at an accelerated pace, ensuring Romanian pilots are fully prepared to execute their missions safely and effectively.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.