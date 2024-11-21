Marietta-based GSO announces its Holiday Pops concert

Photo courtesy of Georgia Symphony Orchestra

The Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra released the following announcement about its upcoming Holiday Pops concert:

Georgia Symphony Orchestra Continues a Treasured Marietta Holiday Tradition MARIETTA, GA. (November 20, 2024) – Get in the holiday spirit with the Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s annual Holiday Pops, presented by Moore Colson. These special seasonal concerts will take place on December 7th and 8th at the Marietta Performing Arts Center. GSO Music Director and Conductor Timothy Verville will lead the orchestra and 100-plus members of the GSO Chorus in performances of timeless favorites and fresh new classics including music from The Nutcracker, Winter Wonderland, Hanukkah Fantasy, The Twelve Days of Christmas, Silent Night, and more. At the conclusion of the concert, audience members will be invited to join in caroling alongside the chorus, certain to be a magical holiday experience. Adding to the festive fun of the season, St. Nick himself will be making an appearance as a guest conductor! A special Santa photo opportunity will be available to patrons following the concerts. Tickets are $15–$45, and are now available through georgiasymphony.org/all-events.

About the Georgia Symphony Orchestra

The Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra began in 1951 with the formation of the Marietta Music Club.

According to the GSO website:

The music room of Arthur F. Moor’s home on 383 Church Street in Marietta would establish the foundations for what would evolve over the next sixty-plus years. Talented local musicians would come together to create and share wonderful music with audiences. From 1955 until 1989, Betty Shipman Bennett conducted the orchestra through this long period of development. The music club grew to become the Marietta Community Symphony.

The orchestra was later renamed the Cobb Symphony as more professional musicians were added to the staff, and in 2011 it became the Georgia Symphony Orchestra.

The GSO states as its mission:

The mission of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra is to enrich our community through accessible, high quality musical and educational experiences that instill a lifelong appreciation for the arts.