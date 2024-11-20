Three judges appointed to Cobb Magistrate Court

Cobb Chief Magistrate Brendan Murphy announced the appointment of three magistrate judges to the bench.

Norman Barnett and Mellori Lumpkin-Dawson were appointed and Murphy re-appointed Judge Jennifer Inmon to serve as full-time Magistrate judges for the upcoming term.

The magistrate court is Cobb County’s court system’s workhorse. It is open 24 hours per day and handles an amazing array of tasks, from issuing warrants, conducting probable cause hearings, hearing eviction cases, handling small claims, and conducting weddings.

For an extended description of magistrate court and its duties follow this link.

“This top-notch team brings together sharp minds, hearts dedicated to service, and excellent legal experience,” said Judge Murphy in the news release announcing the appointments. “Norman, Mellori, and Jennifer are people of genuine character with demonstrated records of hard work who will follow the law and truly listen to the people we serve. I’m excited for them to build on our work of increasing access to justice for our Cobb community.”

Here are the bios and photos that were posted to the Cobb County website:

Norman Barnett

Norman Barnett currently serves as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, where he handles both criminal and civil matters. He has previously served as a Senior Assistant District Attorney in the Cobb County DA’s anti-gang unit and felony prosecutor in Douglas County. Mr. Barnett began his legal career in private practice, handling a wide variety of civil matters.

“I am grateful for the trust placed in me to serve as a Magistrate judge,” said Mr. Barnett, “I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to serve the Cobb County community in this role.”



Mr. Barnett is a proud “Double Dawg,” graduating twice from the University of Georgia where he played with the Redcoat Marching Band. He is a leader with the State Bar’s High School Mock Trial program and uses his musical talents in the Atlanta Bar Association’s popular “Courthouse Line” productions. Mr. Barnett resides in Smyrna with his family.

Mellori Lumpkin-Dawson

Mellori Lumpkin-Dawson is a skilled litigator with a large, global law firm. She has previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and Civil Elder Justice Coordinator for the Northern District of Georgia. Before entering public service, Ms. Lumpkin-Dawson handled complex litigation with her current firm and another large international law firm.

“I am honored to be appointed to the Cobb County Magistrate Court,” said Ms. Lumpkin-Dawson, “I look forward to serving the citizens of Cobb County and ensuring fairness, transparency, and accessibility to the Court.”

A graduate of Florida A&M University and the University of California Berkeley Law School, Ms. Lumpkin-Dawson is active in the profession and community. She serves as a Board member of the Georgia Appellate Practice & Educational Resource Center and Ebenezer Baptist Church Missionary Union. Ms. Lumpkin-Dawson is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and resides in Smyrna with her family.

Judge Jennifer Inmon

Judge Jennifer Inmonhas distinguished herself on the Cobb Magistrate Court bench for 25 years. Before serving full-time, she also managed her private practice for two decades. Judge Inmon started her legal career at the People’s Court as a law clerk to then-Chief Magistrate Judge Vic Reynolds.

“It has been my privilege to have served the Magistrate Court of Cobb County as a Magistrate Judge,” said Judge Inmon, “I am humbled by the confidence Judge Murphy has placed in me by reappointing me as a full-time judge, and I appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of this community as a member of the People’s Court.”

Judge Inmon is a knowledgeable leader in the statewide Council of Magistrate Court Judges. She currently serves as Chair of the Rules Committee and as a member of the Benchbook Committee. Judge Inmon previously served as District Representative for the 7th Judicial District. She is a frequent instructor and mentor judge with the Magistrate Court Training Council. Judge Inmon is a Wittenburg University and Vanderbilt University School of Law graduate. She resides in East Cobb with her family.

About Cobb County Magistrate Court

You might have watched a police show on television, where an officer calls in a request to a judge for a search warrant. If this call were from a police department operating in Cobb County, a judge from the Cobb County Magistrate Court would be on the other end of the conversation.

Duties of the Cobb County Magistrate Court

But the Cobb magistrate court does a lot more than issue warrants. The magistrate court’s defining feature is that it’s set up to handle civil and criminal legal issues that don’t require trial,

Probable cause and bond hearings

Cobb magistrate court holds hearings to determine whether there is probable cause to send a suspect in a crime to Superior Court for trial. This doesn’t mean the court determines guilt or innocence. It just means there is enough evidence to put the suspect on trial. In these hearings, a law enforcement officer testifies about why a suspect was arrested, and the officer is then questioned by an assistant district attorney and the defense attorney for the suspect. The Cobb magistrate judge then determines whether there was probable cause for the arrest. The suspect is present in the room for the hearing. Bond is usually set, reduced, or denied along with the probable cause hearing.

Warrants for bad checks

Warrants for bad checks are issued by the Cobb magistrate court. A warrant for writing a bad check can be taken out if the person writing the check knew beforehand that the check would not be honored by the bank or other financial institution it was written on. The website of the magistrate court has instructions for applying for a warrant and the necessary forms.

Wedding ceremonies

Since the magistrate courts in Georgia absorbed the duties of the Justice of the Peace system (see the history below) the judges conduct wedding ceremonies. Here is a description of the hours and requirements from the magistrate court website:

Wedding ceremonies will be held seven days a week at 6:00 p.m. Additionally, ceremonies will be held on Saturdays and County holidays at 12:00 p.m. The County holidays are as follows: New Years Day, Martin Luther King Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Holidays and Christmas Holidays.

The parties must present a valid marriage license, which can be obtained from the Cobb County Probate Court. (Questions regarding marriage license should be directed to the Probate Court at 770 528-1932.)

Parties wishing to be married should report to the Magistrate Court Clerk’s Office by 11:30 a.m. for a 12:00 noon ceremony and by 5:30 p.m. for a 6:00 p.m. ceremony. (Questions regarding the ceremony should be directed to the Magistrate Court at 770 528-8900).

Garnishments

If you are in the unfortunate position of being on either side in garnishment proceeding, Cobb magistrate court is in charge of the process. What is a garnishment? The Associated Press Stylebook defines garnish as “to attach property or wages as a result of a legal action. A garnishee is an individual whose property was attached, or garnished.” In other words, an individual or company is owed money. The debtor doesn’t pay. The person or institution owed the debt initiates garnishment proceedings. The money is taken from the debtor’s wages, bank account, or other property.

The Cobb magistrate court states the requirements for garnishment, what forms it requires, and other details on its website.

Small Claims

The magistrate court is also sometimes referred to as Small Claims Court. You can file a small claim you are seeking an amount of $15,000.00 or less. The magistrate court also has a mediation service for small claims. It started in 1994, and the Cobb County Magistrate Court was the first court in Georgia with such a program.

The magistrate court website describes the program as follows:

Mediation is a process by which a Neutral facilitates settlement discussions between parties. The Neutral has no authority to make a decision or impose a settlement upon the parties. The Neutral attempts to focus the attention of the parties upon their needs and interests rather than upon rights and positions. In the absence of a settlement, the parties are still eligible to appear before a judge to plead their case.

More information about Cobb County Magistrate Court

The 1983 Georgia Constitution consolidated the justices of the peace and the small claims courts into the magistrate courts.

The Cobb County Magistrate Court is led by Chief Magistrate Brendan J. Murphy.

The court has duties other than those highlighted above. For more information visit the court’s website.

>> For our coverage on the Cobb magistrate court follow this link