167,277 pounds of ground beef products recalled for possible E Coli contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced yesterday that Wolverine Packing Co. has recalled approximately 167,277 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli. The products were shipped nationwide.

The list of products recalled is extensive and can be viewed here. Product labels can be viewed here.

[Editor’s note: as a result of the recent listeria-contaminated Boar’s Head and the consequent outbreak of foodborne illness and deaths, the Cobb County Courier will publicize any food recall that is labeled “nationwide” or lists “Georgia” in the distribution locations.

In the past, we’ve only run information on the recall of products that were shipped to identifiable metro Atlanta locations.]

The alert from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is reprinted below: