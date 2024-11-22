72,240 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products recalled for possible listeria contamination

Due to possible listeria contamination, South Carolina-based Yu Shang Food recalled approximately 72,240 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products, which were shipped nationwide.

[Editor’s note: as a result of the recent listeria-contaminated Boar’s Head product and the consequent outbreak of foodborne illness and deaths, the Cobb County Courier will publicize any food recall that is labeled “nationwide” or lists “Georgia” in the distribution locations.

Here is the list of products included in the recall.

Japanese Chasu Pork Belly

Braised Pork Belly In Brown Sauce

Seasoned Pork Feet

Seasoned Pork Hock

Chinese Brand Spicy Duck Head

Yushang Brand Cooked Chicken

Chinese Brand Spicy Duck Neck

Bazhen Seasoned Whole Chicken

Chinese Brand Spicy Duck Tongues

Chinese Brand Spicy Duck Wings

Chinese Brand Chicken Feet

Yushang Sausage Made with Pork and Chicken

Seasoned Pork Tongues

Seasoned Chicken Quarter Leg

Braised Beef Shank

Braised Chicken Szechuan Pepper Flavor

Yu Shang Brand Cooked Pork Hock

Seasoned Pork Snout Meat

Spicy Pork Ear

Spicy Chicken Gizzards

Spicy Pork Feet

Lambs Head Soup (frozen)

Chinese Brand Spicy Chicken Feet

You can view images of the product labels by following this link.

Here is the complete alert from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), taken from the FSIS website: