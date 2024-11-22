Cobb Sheriff’s Office seeks public help in locating missing 13-year-old Adrian Gary

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in locating missing teen Adrian Gary, last seen Sunday.

Name: Adrian Gary

Age: 13 years old

Description: 5’3″ tall, weighing 143 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. She wears eyeglasses and has a nose piercing and an inside upper gum piercing.

Last Seen: Grace’s Place, located at 650 Hi Hope Lane, Lawrenceville, GA 30043, on 11/17/2024.

Clothing: Denim bell-bottom pants, a light pink shirt, black shoes, and a black coat.

Status: Listed as a missing person through Cobb County Police.

IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investigator J. Kramer at 770-499-4761 or jon.kramer@cobbcounty.org

Photo courtesy of Cobb Sheriff’s Office