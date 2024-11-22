Cobb Sheriff’s Office seeks public help in locating missing 13-year-old Adrian Gary

Poster of Adrian Gary. The text is the same information in the body of the articlemissing person poster courtesy of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 22, 2024

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in locating missing teen Adrian Gary, last seen Sunday.

Name: Adrian Gary
Age: 13 years old
Description: 5’3″ tall, weighing 143 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. She wears eyeglasses and has a nose piercing and an inside upper gum piercing.
Last Seen: Grace’s Place, located at 650 Hi Hope Lane, Lawrenceville, GA 30043, on 11/17/2024.
Clothing: Denim bell-bottom pants, a light pink shirt, black shoes, and a black coat.
Status: Listed as a missing person through Cobb County Police.

IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investigator J. Kramer at 770-499-4761 or jon.kramer@cobbcounty.org

Photo courtesy of Cobb Sheriff’s Office
Photo courtesy of Cobb Sheriff’s Office

