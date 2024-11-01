ArtsBridge Foundation hires program coordinator and development coordinator

Photo of Jessica Guthrie courtesy of the ArtsBridge Foundation

The ArtsBridge Foundation distributed the following press release announcing the addition of Janay Jefferson and Jessica Guthrie to its leadership staff:

ArtsBridge Foundation announces the addition of a pair of dynamic professionals to its team, Janay Jefferson as Program Coordinator and Jessica Guthrie as Development Coordinator.

In her position of Program Coordinator, Jefferson supports all ArtsBridge programs. Her focus is on coordinating program logistics and sales for field trips, snack packing events and professional development workshops. She also provides auxiliary support for the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards.

Jefferson holds a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology with a Minor in Theater from the University of Central Florida and an MBA from the University of South Florida. Born and raised in Tampa, Fla., she was instrumental in the launch of Youth News Network, under the city’s premier socially responsible streaming network, RHSTV. With that program, she secured content distribution deals with nonprofits across the nation. Jefferson nurtured her lifelong passion for the arts through singing and taking vocal lessons.

Guthrie plays a vital part in supporting the organization’s fundraising efforts and maintaining strong relationships with donors. She will oversee the Foundation’s database, coordinate grant applications, reports, and milestones for events, ensuring the timely delivery of critical projects.

A North Georgia native, Guthrie settles back down in her home state after traveling around the country fulfilling pertinent roles in non-profits. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in History and picked up the skill of grant writing from her time as Assistant Director of the George W. Bush Childhood Home. Guthrie has been involved in the arts all of her life, starting in chorus and working her way through theater.

ArtsBridge Foundation provides quality arts education and community programs that engage, motivate, inspire and elevate the next generation of artists and arts supporters. ArtsBridge provides arts education opportunities to K-12 students through programs at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, including field trips, professional development and the six-time Southeast Emmy® Award-winning annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards (GHSMTA). Since 2007, ArtsBridge has served nearly 425,000 students and educators from 70 Georgia counties, plus students from five bordering states. ArtsBridge Foundation is a 501©(3) non-profit organization. To learn more visit ArtsBridgeGA.org.