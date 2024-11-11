Cobb elections board meets tomorrow to certify November 5 election results

The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration will meet to certify the general election results tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m.

The location has been changed to Training Room A at the Elections Main Office at 995 Roswell Street, Marietta, GA. The announcement states that this is to avoid conflict with the Cobb County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Agenda for the meeting

Board of Elections & Registrations

Regular Meeting

Date: November 12, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: 995 Roswell St NE, Marietta, GA 30060

Call to Order – Presiding: Tori M. Silas, Chairwoman Approval of Agenda Public Comment Approval of Meeting Minutes October 14, 2024 Regular Meeting November 5, 2024 Election Night Meeting New Business Director’s Election Report Certification of November 5, 2024 General Election County Commission District 2 & 4 Special Election Schedule Election Office Reports & Updates Director Update Board Chair Update Board Member Comments Executive Session Next Meeting December 9, 2024, 3:00 PM – Regular Board Meeting (BOC Room, 100 Cherokee Street) Adjournment

About the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration

On its web page, the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration describes its mission as follows:

“The mission of the Elections Department is to register citizens of Cobb County to vote; to ensure that elections are free, impartial, fair, accurate, convenient and accessible to all voters; to encourage voter participation; to provide excellent customer service to voters, candidates, and the media; and to help the public understand and follow all laws, rules and regulations.

“The Elections Department, with oversight from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, enforces strict adherence to all current Federal, State and Local laws as well as to State Election Board Rules concerning registering to vote and voting, and serves all citizens in election related matters.”

The board has five members, with two appointed by the state legislative delegation, one each appointed by the Cobb Democratic and Republican parties, and one appointed by the Chairwoman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

Since both the majority of the legislative delegation and the BOC chairwomanship is Democratic at this time, appointments by Democrats account for four of the five seats.

Here is the current composition of the board: