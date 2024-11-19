Kennesaw City Council approves emergency stormwater repair, revisits public comment policy

By Rebecca Gaunt

Three weeks ago, a Kennesaw homeowner reported to city officials that sinkholes were forming in her yard around an exposed storm drain.

The city’s inspection found that the pipe, which it owns and has the responsibility to maintain, had no bottom and the water flow was pulling away the surrounding soil at 2979 Pine Hill Dr.

Public Works Director Ricky Stewart recommended approval of a contract for $96,500 with Proshot Concrete for the repair using PVC lining.

Council member Pat Ferris questioned whether the issue constituted an emergency.

“I see it as urgent. I see it as necessary…my personal preference would have been to go through the normal bid process on this project,” he said.

Stewart said he believed the price was fair in response to council member Antonio Jones asking if the bid could have been lower through the regular process.

“For the last six, seven years, every year that we do our storm relining project, Proshot has always been low bid anyway,” Stewart replied.

Proshot is already in the area to work on an active pipe rehabilitation project, potentially saving money by not having workers come out for a completely separate project.

The contract was approved 4-1 with Ferris as the lone vote of opposition.

The Council also revisited its decision to add public comment to the public work sessions earlier this year. While Ferris and Mayor Derek Easterling felt that it had been underutilized and was an unnecessary addition to the agenda, council members Jones, Anthony Gutierrez, and Madelyn Orchena disagreed. Tracey Viars said she was fine either way.

“I didn’t think it was anything that was disruptive to the council meeting if it’s not being utilized, but when it is being utilized, it’s been done with good purpose,” Jones said.

Easterling said the council would revisit the matter again in two months. Public comment is available at all regular voting meetings.