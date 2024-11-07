Kennesaw State rated among Best Colleges for Veterans by Military Times

[This article first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

Military Times has recognized Kennesaw State University as one of the nation’s top schools for veterans in its 2024 Best for Vets: Colleges rankings.

The annual Military Times list spotlights the top colleges and universities for military service members and veterans. The 2024 ranking reflects Kennesaw State’s commitment to providing resources and opportunities to the university’s more than 2,000 military-connected students, including nearly 600 veterans.

“Kennesaw State University is proud to support our nation’s veterans in pursuit of their academic and career goals,” KSU President Kathy S. Schwaig said. “This recognition from Military Times reflects our priority to provide a world-class education to students who have served their country, and we will continue to offer support systems that help them succeed both in and out of the classroom.”

Kennesaw State was the first University System of Georgia institution to open a Military and Veteran Services (MVS) department, in 2009, which continues to serve as a comprehensive, easily accessible resource hub for service members, veterans and dependents who want to start or continue their college education. Part of Student Affairs, Military and Veteran Services assists military-connected students with enrolling at KSU, applying for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs educational benefits, and tapping into resources such as counseling services and career planning.

Along with the resources available on campus, KSU Military and Veteran Services partners with more than 20 community organizations to support veterans. MVS also awards several scholarships, has an active Student Veterans of America chapter, and hosts programming throughout the year to engage all students and connect them with the resources they need.

“We understand the unique challenges that veterans face when transitioning to college life, and we are here to ensure they have the tools and support they need to succeed,” said Stacey Dixon, the director of KSU Military and Veteran Services and a 20-year Marine Corps veteran. “Our team is committed to empowering veterans and military-connected students by providing resources, guidance, and a strong community to help them achieve their aspirations.”

To determine its Best for Vets rankings, Military Times surveys hundreds of colleges and universities across the country about their offerings for veterans. The survey responses are factored along with a scoring rubric that evaluates data from multiple sources.

According to Military Times, student success metrics are the most important factor in determining the ranking of schools, followed closely by the range of military-specific resources and the level of financial assistance schools offer. Admissions and registration policies, human resources, and “assorted miscellaneous considerations” also factor into the scoring rubric.