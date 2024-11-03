Marietta History Center hosts “Vintage Toys & Modern Cheer” exhibit

The Marietta History Center is hosting a delightful “Vintage Toys & Modern Cheer” exhibit from now through January 4, 2025.

This exhibit showcases an enchanting variety of toys, blending classic favorites with modern playthings to celebrate the spirit of Christmas.

According to the announcement on the City of Marietta website, the display is designed for all ages and includes historical toys that evoke nostalgia, along with iconic vintage commercials shown in the Museum Theater.

As Marietta’s official “home to Santa on the Square,” the exhibit also offers visits with Santa, with reservations available at https://MariettaWinterWonderland.com.

On December 21, visitors can enjoy “Pop-In for Family Fun Day,” a free event that features winter crafts and community booths. According to the announcement, this exhibit is more than a display; it’s a celebration of imagination, joy, and timeless play, offering families and friends the chance to make lasting memories.

Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for students and seniors, with free entry for members, children under 5, and active military and veterans. Guided tours for groups of 10 or more are available for $10 per person.

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square, facing the railroad tracks.

The center is housed in the historic Kennesaw House, which was at various times a cotton warehouse, a hotel, and a Civil War morgue and hospital.

The museum began in 1996 and became an official entity of the City of Marietta in 2018.

The current staff is:

Amy Reed – Museum Director

Christa McCay – Collections Manager

Anna Monroe – Museum Assistant

Lisa Oestreicher – Museum Assistant

For more information about the MHC, visit its website by following this link.