“State of the Battery” at the Cobb Chamber’s November Marquis Monday

The Cobb Chamber will host its Marquee Monday event this Monday, Nov. 4, with a “State of the Battery” panel and a celebration of top educators from Cobb County and Marietta City Schools. Doors will open at 11:15 a.m., and the program will end at 1 p.m.

The gathering will be headlined by Cobb Chamber Chairman Mike Plant and President and CEO Sharon Mason.

The program will highlight two local educators: Karen Wright, the Cobb County School District Teacher of the Year, and Maria Nelson, the Marietta City Schools Teacher of the Year. These educators, along with two additional honorees, will each receive a one-year car lease from Voyles Automotive Group in recognition of their dedication to the county’s youth.

The event’s program will also feature “The State of The Battery” panel discussion, a conversation on the state of local business and economic development. Panelists will include Kevin Greiner, President and CEO of Gas South; Tom Hackett, Chairman & CEO of Truist Securities; and Zach Wiegert, Managing Principal of Goldenrod Companies. Chris Britton, Regional President of Brasfield & Gorrie, will serve as the moderator for the discussion, which is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m.

According to the Cobb Chamber website:

Discover how The Battery Atlanta is not only home to four Fortune 500 companies but it’s also an economic driver that serves as a top employer and energizes the community with year-round events, concerts, and cultural experiences. From its top-tier hotels to its rich entertainment options, The Battery Atlanta has become a central cultural destination that continues to shape Cobb’s future.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization is its chairman of the board of directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

