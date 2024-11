Here are the 23 new businesses issued licenses by Cobb County on the week ending Friday, November 1, 2024.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License # D.B.A / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC040126 AAT BEAUTY ANGELINA MENDY 10/31/2024 ANGELS AMAZING TOUCH D/B/A AAT BEAUTY COSMETIC & BEAUTY SUPPLYS – RETAIL LLC ATTN: ANGELINA MENDY ANGELS AMAZING TOUCH LLC 4356 LAURIAN DRIVE KENNESAW, GA 30144 OCC040091 AUTOPILOT MANAGEMENT C/O AVATAX FOR 10/30/2024 GROUP INC HOSPITALITY REAL ESTATE & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT D/B/A AUTOPILOT MANAGEMENT GROUP INC ATTN: C/O AVATAX FOR HOSPITALITY 512 S MANGUM ST, STE 100 DURHAM, NC 27701 OCC040115 CODY COMFORT CARE LLC CHIKODI 10/29/2024 CODY COMFORT CARE LLC D/B/A CODY COMFORT CARE HEALTH AND ALLIED SERVICES LLC ATTN: CHIKODI NWOKEDI CODY COMFORT CARE LLC 3543 ESTATE LANDING DR KENNESAW, GA 30144 OCC040110 COOKS CONTRACTING LLC GABRIEL COOKS 10/28/2024 COOKS CONTRACTING LLC D/B/A COOKS CONTRACTING HANDY MAN – NO STATE LICENSE LLC ATTN: GABRIEL COOKS COOKS CONTRACTING LLC 123 SAINE DRIVE, APT 207 MARIETTA, GA 30008 OCC040133 DECISIONS CONSULTING JONATHAN CRUMLY 10/31/2024 LLC D/B/A DECISIONS CONSULTANT SERVICE – MANAGEMENT DECISIONS CONSULTING CONSULTING LLC LLC DECISIONS CONSULTING LLC 1100 CIRCLE 75 PKWY, SUITE# 210 ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC040120 DGEN ENERGY PARTNERS TOM BROWN 11/01/2024 INC D/B/A DGEN ENERGY ROOFING CONTRACTOR PARTNERS INC ATTN: BENJAMIN WORKMAN 30 N GOULD ST SHERIDAN, WY 82801 OCC040119 EM CARPET CLEANING ERIC HENNINGS 10/29/2024 PROSTAR CARPET D/B/A EM CARPET CLEANING CARPET CLEANING ON SITE CLEANING LLC ATTN: ERIC HENNINGS PROSTAR CARPET CLEANING LLC 825 JAMERSON RD, STE 316 MARIETTA, GA 30066 OCC040112 EMERALD HOMES RENTAL JULISSA AMOROSO 10/28/2024 EMERALD HOMES RENTAL D/B/A EMERALD HOMES BUSINESS MANAGEMENT OFFICE LLLP RENTAL ATTN: JULISSA AMOROSO EMERALD HOMES RENTAL LLLP PO BOX 632 POWDERSPRINGS, GA 30127 OCC040134 FAMILY SKIN SPECIALISTS JENNIFER WRIGHT 10/31/2024 LLC D/B/A FAMILY SKIN MEDICAL CLINIC FAMILY SKIN SPECIALISTS SPECIALISTS LLC LLC ATTN: JENNIFER WRIGHT FAMILY SKIN SPECIALISTS LLC 3225 CUMBERLAND BLVD, SUITE 510 ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC040128 GARNER GROUP MGMT LLC BRADLEY GARNER 10/31/2024 D/B/A GARNER GROUP MGMT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LLC ATTN: SONYA MORRIS 1501 JOHNSON FERRY RD, STE 125 MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC040030 GUARDIAN PHARMACY CHADWICK DOWNEY 10/31/2024 SERVICES D/B/A GUARDIAN PHARMACY HOLDING COMPANY GUARDIAN PHARMACY SERVICES SERVICES INC ATTN: JAYNA POWELL GUARDIAN PHARMACY SERVICES INC 300 GALLERIA PKWY SE, STE 800 ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC040127 INNOVATE AUTO SALES LLC JUAN CARLOS GONZALEZ 10/31/2024 INNOVATE AUTO SALES LLC D/B/A INNOVATE AUTO AUTO DEALER – USED CARS ONLY SALES LLC ATTN: JUAN CARLOS GONZALEZ INNOVATE AUTO SALES LLC 1600 S COBB DR, STE 200G MARIETTA, GA 30060 OCC040131 JOHNSON JAQUITA JAQUITA JOHNSON 10/31/2024 FLIZZO’S WASH N SHINE D/B/A JOHNSON JAQUITA AUTO WASHING – DETAILING LLC ATTN: JAQUITA JOHNSON FLIZZO’S WASH N SHINE LLC 2598 LORING RD KENNESAW, GA 30152 CON001525 LANDRUM PLUMBING LLC DOUG LANDRUM 10/31/2024 LANDRUM PLUMBING LLC D/B/A LANDRUM PLUMBING BUILDING CONTRACTOR – STATE LICENSE LLC REQUIRED ATTN: DOUG LANDRUM LANDRUM PLUMBING LLC 3811 HIRAM LITHIA SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127 OCC040129 MONARCH COUNSELING MARY BAER 10/31/2024 LLC D/B/A MONARCH OFFICE SPACE RENTAL COUNSELING LLC 1690 STONE VILLAGE LN, STE 501 KENNESAW, GA 30152 OCC040113 MYCOLOGIC INC KYLE GABRIEL 10/28/2024 MYCOLOGIC INC D/B/A MYCOLOGIC INC MANUFACTURER – FARM MACHINERY & ATTN: KYLE GABRIEL EQUIPMENT MYCOLOGIC INC 3333 BUSBEE DR, STE 600 KENNESAW, GA 30144 OCC040114 ORION EROSION CONTROL ANDERSON RAMIREZ 10/29/2024 INC D/B/A ORION EROSION GRADING CONTRACTOR NOT CONNECTED ORION EROSION CONTROL CONTROL INC WITH BUILDING CONSTRUCTION INC ATTN: ANDERSON RAMIREZ ORION EROSION CONTROL INC 3350 RIVERWOOD PKWY, 1900 ATLANTA, GA 30339 CON001526 PREMIER BUILD LLC NATALIE MILLER 10/31/2024 D/B/A PREMIER BUILD LLC BUILDING CONTRACTOR – STATE LICENSE ATTN: NATALIE MILLER REQUIRED 2018 POWERS FERRY RD SE, STE 510 ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC040109 SANTANA MOTORS LLC ALESSANDRO CESAR 10/28/2024 SANTANA MOTORS LLC D/B/A SANTANA MOTORS LLC AUTO DEALER – USED CARS ONLY ATTN: ALESSANDRO CESAR SANTANA MOTORS LLC 113 SCOTT DR SE MARIETTA, GA 30067 OCC040117 SMART TOUCH CARPET ERIC HENNINGS 10/29/2024 REPAIR D/B/A SMART TOUCH CARPET REPAIR PROSTAR CARPET CARPET REPAIR CLEANING LLC ATTN: ERIC HENNINGS PROSTAR CARPET CLEANING LLC 825 JAMERSON ROAD, SUITE 316 MARIETTA, GA 30066 OCC040116 SMILING SOULS ESTHER BROWN 10/29/2024 RESIDENTIAL CARE D/B/A SMILING SOULS PERSONAL CARE HOME SMILING SOULS PRIVATE RESIDENTIAL CARE HOMECARE LLC ATTN: ESTHER BROWN SMILING SOULS PRIVATE HOMECARE LLC 672 ELBERTA DR MARIETTA, GA 30066 OCC040135 SPINALYS CHRIOPRACTIC GERALD ANTOINE 11/01/2024 AND WELLNESS CENTER D/B/A SPINALYS CHIROPRACTOR (OCCUPATIONAL TAX) LLC CHRIOPRACTIC AND SPINALYS CHRIOPRACTIC WELLNESS CENTER LLC AND WELLNESS CENTER ATTN: GERALD ANTOINE LLC SPINALYS CHRIOPRACTIC AND WELLNESS CENTER LLC 3413 AUSTELL RD, 100 MARIETTA, GA 30008 OCC040111 SUNSHINE PRESSURE ALEKSANDR MIRONOVICH 10/28/2024 WASHING AND WINDOW D/B/A SUNSHINE PRESSURE CLEANING CONTRACTOR – BUILDINGS CLEANING WASHING AND WINDOW AFTER CONSTRUCTION SUNSHINE PRESSURE CLEANING WASHING AND WINDOW ATTN: ALEKSANDR CLEANING LLC MIRONOVICH SUNSHINE PRESSURE WASHING AND WINDOW CLEANING LLC 5027 HAMBY RD ACWORTH, GA 30102

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.