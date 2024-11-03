A Better Future for Cobb County: Why We Need the MSPLOST

By Lisa Cupid: Chairwoman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners

The future of Cobb County depends on the decisions we make today. Our growing community deserves a transportation system that meets our needs, supports our lifestyle, and enhances our quality of life. The upcoming vote on the Mobility Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (MSPLOST) offers us that opportunity—a chance to invest in transportation solutions that will keep our county moving forward.

The MSPLOST will transform transportation in Cobb County. It will create safer, faster, and more connected ways for residents to travel. It will mean less time stuck in traffic and more time spent with loved ones. It will support economic growth, provide better access to jobs, and ultimately make Cobb County a better place to live, work, and thrive.

Imagine for a moment if our county had expanded bus routes that provide better connectivity and shorter wait times. Picture dedicated lanes for Bus Rapid Transit, delivering fast, efficient, and clean rides with platforms and ramps similar to rail. Envision a microtransit service offering on-demand, individualized, and automated rides right from your doorstep at the click of a button. Think about more bike lanes, sidewalks, streetscapes, and pedestrian-friendly thoroughfares—enhancing not only our commutes but our daily quality of life.

The MSPLOST is a comprehensive investment in our infrastructure and in our community’s future. We have the chance to reduce congestion, improve safety, and offer convenient transportation choices that keep pace with the demands of our growing population. By voting “yes” on the MSPLOST, we are embracing smart, forward-thinking solutions for Cobb County.

Unfortunately, while we are focused on building a brighter future for our county, others are determined to drag us into the past.

Over the past months, those opposed to the MSPLOST have launched an aggressive and misleading campaign, intent on twisting the truth and distorting the facts to serve their own interests. They have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on false claims, personal attacks, and divisive tactics. Instead of addressing our community’s real needs, they want to make this election about me. But I am not the issue. Our community, our transportation, and our future are what’s at stake here.

The opposition’s campaign has zero solutions, zero funding options, and zero concern for the future of Cobb County. Their focus on negative, outdated, and divisive tactics is meant to distract voters from the positive impact the MSPLOST can have. This campaign is about fear, not facts. And the truth is, they are determined to keep Cobb County in a state of congestion, disconnected communities, and insufficient infrastructure.

I refuse to be distracted by their attempts to make this a personal issue. This vote is not about me; it’s about every single person who lives, works, and travels in Cobb County. I won’t allow the opposition’s focus on negativity to overshadow the opportunity we have in front of us. We have a choice in this election: to embrace progress or to remain mired in the same old problems.

If you want the same old divisive politics, with no plans for improvement, you have the option to vote “no” on the MSPLOST. But if you believe that Cobb County deserves better, then voting “yes” is the clear path forward. A “yes” vote on the MSPLOST is a vote for faster, more reliable public transportation, more options for safe travel by foot or bike, and real solutions that ease the burden of traffic on our streets.

The MSPLOST will reduce congestion by increasing transit options and improving efficiency. When more people choose public transit, we all benefit from reduced traffic and safer roads. And by supporting alternative transit options, like microtransit and Bus Rapid Transit, we’re creating a transportation system that serves everyone in our community.

For the first time, we have the opportunity to fund projects that will create real, lasting improvements for Cobb County. With the MSPLOST, we are making investments that benefit our economy, our environment, and our quality of life. We are preparing our community for the future, ensuring that Cobb County remains a safe, thriving place to live for generations to come.

So, as you head to the polls, consider the choice before you. Voting “yes” on the MSPLOST is a vote for a better-connected, forward-looking, and vibrant Cobb County. It’s a vote for cleaner, faster transit options, safer streets, and a brighter future for our community. Don’t let the negative tactics and misleading claims deter you from what really matters.

On Election Day, make your voice heard for a Cobb County that prioritizes progress over politics. Vote “yes” on the MSPLOST for a better, more connected future. Together, we can build the community we deserve.