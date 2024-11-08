Registration open for 2025 Noonday Shanty 5K & 10K race

The Town Center Community has opened registration for the 2025 Noonday Shanty 5K & 10K race, scheduled for Saturday, March 22, 2025, along the Noonday Creek Trail.

Presented by Avonlea Creekside, this USA Track and Field-certified race, managed by Start2Finish, qualifies for the Peachtree Road Race and offers a paved course suitable for both runners and walkers.

Participants will enjoy views of Town Center’s attractions, including Aviation Park, Cobb International Airport, and Fifth Third Bank Stadium, as well as wetlands, bird habitats, and public art.

“Each year, the Noonday Shanty race allows us to directly engage with our community and showcase the natural beauty of our trail,” said Jennifer Hogan, director of community engagement at Town Center Community. “It brings me so much joy to see friends, families and neighbors come together for some friendly competition and fun. As a bonus, we get to do what we love most and invest back into the neighborhood in the form of greenspace and trail projects in our community.”

Additionally, the community will host its third annual poster contest for local artists. Open to digital and hand-drawn submissions, the contest awards cash prizes, with the first-place artwork becoming the race’s official poster. Submissions are due by February 12, 2025. Contest details are available at https://www.towncentercid.com/surveys-events

Registration for the race is available at the Town Center Community website by following this link.

About the Town Center Community

The Town Center Community comprises the Town Center Community Improvement District and the Town Center Community Alliance.

The Town Center Community Improvement District is a self-taxing district with over 275 commercial property owners as of its 2020 annual report. It is the second-largest CID in Cobb after the Cumberland Community Improvement District.

The district is centered around the commercial and residential communities surrounding the Town Center at Cobb mall and includes Kennesaw State University and Aviation Park.

Its projects include the multi-phase South Barrett Reliever, and corridor studies for Chastain Road and Bells Ferry Road.

Town Center Community Improvement District recently celebrated its 25th year birthday.

The “placemaking” partner of the TCCID is the Town Center Community Alliance, a 501(c)(3) that is focused on “bringing quality-of-life improvements and programs to the Town Center Community.” TCCID is able to solicit donations and grants for its programs.