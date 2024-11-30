Smyrna Planning & Zoning Commission hearing on proposed 295-unit mixed-use on Windy Hill Road

The Smyrna Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, December 2, at 6 p.m. regarding a rezoning application to build a 295-unit mixed-use development at a density of 29 units per acre at 1101 Windy Hill Road and 1278 Davis Road.

The hearing will be held at Smyrna City Hall (A. Max Bacon City Hall) 2800 King Street Smyrna, Georgia 30080

The proposed development’s site is currently the location of a church, which would be torn down and replaced.

The property is bounded by Windy Hill Road, Dixie Avenue, and Maple Drive. It is just to the east of the railroad tracks parallel to Atlanta Road. The assemblage also includes adjacent 1278 Davis Road.

An annexation from Cobb County is proposed for a portion of the development.

The issue sheet for the request includes the following description:

ISSUE AND BACKGROUND:

The applicant is proposing to demolish the existing church and parking lot to construct the mixed-use

development. The proposed mixed use development includes one four-story building, one four-five

split level building at the interior of the property, two garage units at the western perimeter, and a

two-level parking deck at the northern perimeter. The multi-family units will include a pool, amenity

area, and fitness facility. The mixed-use development will house 295 multi-family units at a density of

29 units per acre and 30,000 sq. ft. building for civic uses.

Smyrna’s Community Development department recommends approval of the project, with a list of stipulations you can read by following this link.

Agenda

Date: December 02, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM