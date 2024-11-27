Smyrna Public Safety Foundation, Braves and first responders host Shop with a Hero

Smyrna Public Safety Foundation’s Shop With a Hero event, in collaboration with the Atlanta Braves and local first responders, returns to Smyrna on Dec. 13

The following news release was submitted by the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation:

Smyrna’s local heroes will help give local children a brighter holiday season during the annual Shop with a Hero.

For more than 20 years, the Smyrna Fire and Police departments have collaborated with the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation to organize Shop with a Hero to benefit local children and ensure they enjoy a merry holiday season. This year, the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation is also teaming up with the Atlanta Braves and their “Season of Giving” presented by Truist to help amplify the holiday spirit across the local community.

On Dec. 13, Smyrna police, fire and paramedics will shop with over 80 students from eight Cobb County elementary schools at a local Walmart in Austell. Each child will be gifted $250 to buy essentials and toys for themselves and their family.

“The children in this program come with many hardships but will leave this day with gifts for their families and joy in their hearts,” Denise Czarnik, executive director of the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation, said. “This program is the true embodiment of the holiday season, and we wouldn’t be able to do it without the support of the local community.”

The program raises money year-round to help local children and their families during the holiday season. The children, chosen by their counselors from Smyrna’s elementary schools, are paired with a uniformed member of the fire or police department and spend a morning at Walmart shopping for necessities and gifts for themselves and their families.

After shopping, the Atlanta Braves Foundation will host these students and chaperones at Truist Park for a catered lunch, photos with Santa, holiday-inspired arts and crafts, and more.

“We have a deep respect for our public safety servants and are grateful for their consistent investment in our communities. Our local police and fire departments are fantastic partners in helping us build community through baseball,” said Danielle Bedasse, Atlanta Braves Vice President of Community Affairs and Executive Director of the Atlanta Braves Foundation. “We are proud to partner with the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation and sponsor this year’s Shop with a Hero event as part of our Season of Giving efforts, sponsored by Truist. We hope this will bring some holiday joy to our neighbors in need.”

Shop with a Hero also provides a holiday meal to the families of these participating children.

Anyone who wants to support Shop with a Hero can donate to the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation at smyrnapsf.org or by mail to P.O. Box 2216, Smyrna, GA 30081. Donations to the 501(c)3 organization are tax deductible.

For more information, visit smyrnapsf.org.

About the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation

The Smyrna Public Safety Foundation (SPSF) was established in 2009 as a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. SPSF is dedicated to supporting the men and women who keep us safe day in and day out. Our mission is to Encourage and Strengthen the partnerships between the Community of Smyrna, GA, and its Public Safety Personnel. We are dedicated to improving the quality of life for those who live, work, and play in the City of Smyrna and the surrounding communities.

About Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 21 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on FanDuel Sports Network South and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM)/93.7 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and X.com/braves.