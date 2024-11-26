Things to do at Cobb Public Library over the Thanksgiving weekend

Looking for something to do over the Thanksgiving weekend? The Cobb County Public Library provided the following list of activities in store Saturday at various library branches:

Saturday Cobb Library Events during the Holiday Weekend Storytime, crafts activities for children and adults, and more are on the Cobb County Public Library calendar for Saturday after the Thanksgiving holiday. CCPL locations will be closed from 5 p.m. Nov. 27 through Friday, Nov. 29. The CCPL Nov. 30 events include: Saturday Preschool Storytime, a program of stories, rhymes, songs and a craft, meets 10:30 a.m. at Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Rd., Atlanta 30339. Saturday Storytime – stories, songs, games and crafts – meets 10:30 am at Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street, Marietta 30060. All ages welcome. Dungeons and Dragons for adults ages 18 and older meets for sessions of the role-playing game 11 am at West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw 30152. The registration form for the program at the library is at cobbcat.org/events. Crocheting for Adults meets 2 p.m. every Saturday at Switzer Library. All crochet skill levels are welcome and no experience necessary. All materials will be provided. No registration required. Knits & Stitches meets 2 p.m. each Saturday at Sweetwater Valley Library, 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Rd., Austell 30106, in the City of Austell Threadmill Complex. The program is for fiber artists to bring personal knitting, crochet or cross stitch projects to meet together. For information on programs and services offered by the 15 Cobb library locations and online at cobbcat.org, call 770-528-2326.

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. Clarke, whose family was from Massachusetts, advocated for free lending libraries and began lending books from her collection informally from her house before it became obvious that a better-organized library system was needed.

According to The First Hundred Years, A Short History of Cobb County in Georgia, by Sarah Blackwell Gober Temple, the library opened in 1882, was at Clarke’s residence on Whitlock Avenue, and was named the Franklin Library.

The first standalone library, the Sarah Freeman Clarke Library, opened on Church Street near William Root’s home in October 1893.

Subsequently, libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell. In 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.