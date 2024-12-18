Association of metro churches distributes thousands of gifts in time for Christmas

All photos provided by Barry Krebs

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following reports and photos from the Christmas celebration of a coalition of metro Atlanta churches that held a successful drive for gifts to children in need:

Maximum Impact Love which is an association of churches from around the Metro Atlanta area had another wonderful Christmas celebration which included a health fair, fantastic entertainment, delicious food, strong fellowship and an opportunity to provide love to people in need. Thousands of children’s gifts including bicycles were distributed to the parents in time for Christmas. It was a terrific day for everyone involved in the event.