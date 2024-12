Check out the 35 new businesses issued licenses by Cobb County last week

Here are the new businesses issued licenses by Cobb County on the week ending Friday, December 20.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License # D.B.A / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description ALC003469 A S ENTERPRISE AMIN MUHAMMAD IQBAL 12/19/2024 HORSEMAN GROUP LLC D/B/A A S ENTERPRISE CONVENIENCE FOOD STORES – RETAIL ATTN: AMIN IQBAL HORSEMAN GROUP LLC 4305 PAXTON LANE SW, APT #1202 LILBURN, GA 30047 OCC040339 A2Z MEDIA VENTURES LLC ROBERT ANNUNZIATO 12/16/2024 A2Z MEDIA VENTURES LLC D/B/A A2Z MEDIA VENTURES MERCHANDISE AND SERVICE BROKER LLC ATTN: ROBERT ANNUNZIATO A2Z MEDIA VENTURES LLC 600 CLUBWOOD COURT MARIETTA, GA 30068 OCC040367 AARGON AGENCY INC DUANE CHRISTY 12/19/2024 D/B/A AARGON AGENCY INC COLLECTION AGENCY ATTN: DUANE CHRISTY 8668 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD, STE 110 LAS VEGAS, NV 89117 OCC040342 ABRAHAM’S BOOKKEEPING ASHLEY ABRAHAM 12/16/2024 SERVICES D/B/A ABRAHAM’S ACCOUNTING, AUDITING, AND BOOKKEEPING SERVICES BOOKEEPING – NOT A CPA ATTN: ASHLEY ABRAHAM 3972 HEMINGWAY DR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127 CON001535 ACT CONSTRUCTION JOE MURRAY 12/17/2024 J&K PROJECT D/B/A ACT CONSTRUCTION BUILDING CONTRACTOR – STATE LICENSE MANAGEMENT ATTN: JOE MURRAY REQUIRED CONSULTANTS LLC J&K PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANTS LLC 350 MCDONNELL ST LEWISVILLE, TX 75057 OCC040337 BARKSUDS RICHARD LEWIS 12/16/2024 VESTA LEWIS HOLDINGS D/B/A BARKSUDS ANIMAL CLIPPING AND GROOMING LLC ATTN: RICHARD LEWIS VESTA LEWIS HOLDINGS LLC 1841 MIRRAVIEW DR MARIETTA, GA 30066 OCC040334 CEDINTHECITY BOOKS LLC PATTY HUTCHISON 12/16/2024 CEDINTHECITY BOOKS LLC D/B/A CEDINTHECITY BOOKS PUBLISHER – BOOKS LLC ATTN: PATTY HUTCHISON CEDINTHECITY BOOKS LLC 2361 PERCH CT MARIETTA, GA 30008 OCC040348 CIRRUS SALENA RANKIN 12/17/2024 CIRRUS LLC D/B/A CIRRUS HAIR REPLACEMENT ATTN: SALENA RANKIN CIRRUS LLC 2100 ROSWELL RD, 121 MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC040350 CITRUSOLUTION CARPET JOSEPH PAUL 12/18/2024 CLEANING OF PAULDING D/B/A CITRUSOLUTION CARPET CLEANING ON SITE COUNTY CARPET CLEANING OF LPJP INC PAULDING COUNTY ATTN: JOSEPH PAUL LPJP INC 6121 BRAIDWOOD LN ACWORTH, GA 30101 OCC040358 DAVID LANDAU LLC DAVID LANDAU 12/20/2024 DAVID LANDAU LLC D/B/A DAVID LANDAU LLC COMPUTER PROGRAMMING SERVICES ATTN: DAVID LANDAU DAVID LANDAU LLC 1922 RAND RIDGE CT MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC040375 DEITY ESTATE PAUL ADELEKE 12/20/2024 MANAGEMENT LLC D/B/A DEITY ESTATE CONSULTANT SERVICE – MANAGEMENT DEITY ESTATE MANAGEMENT LLC MANAGEMENT LLC ATTN: PAUL ADELEKE DEITY ESTATE MANAGEMENT LLC 4675 WEHUNT COMMONS DRIVE SMYRNA, GA 30082 CON001534 DSW PLUMBING LLC DENNIS WILLS 12/16/2024 DSW PLUMBING LLC D/B/A DSW PLUMBING LLC PLUMBING CONTRACTOR ATTN: DENNIS WILLS DSW PLUMBING LLC 4704 WEBSTER WAY ACWORTH, GA 30101 OCC040354 ELVIN HOME CARE INC ELIAS NJANG 12/18/2024 ELVIN HOME CARE INC D/B/A ELVIN HOME CARE INC BUSINESS MANAGEMENT OFFICE ATTN: ELIAS NJANG ELVIN HOME CARE INC PO BOX 91 CLARKDALE CLARKDALE, GA 30111 OCC040338 ENDLESS EXPEDITIONS ERIN SOCK 12/16/2024 TRAVEL D/B/A ENDLESS TRAVEL AGENCY E SOCK SERVCIES LLC EXPEDITIONS TRAVEL ATTN: ERIN SOCK E SOCK SERVCIES LLC 4756 PINEFIELD DR NW ACWORTH, GA 30102 OCC040364 FLUFFY FLUFFY TRI PHAN 12/20/2024 PHANMILY LLC D/B/A FLUFFY FLUFFY RESTAURANT ATTN: TRI PHAN PHANMILY LLC 2140 CARLYSLE CROFT COURT MARIETTA, GA 30062 ALC003468 GOODS FOOD MART AMBREEN S VALIANI 12/16/2024 COBB PARKWAY LLC D/B/A GOODS FOOD MART CONVENIENCE FOOD STORES – RETAIL ATTN: AMBREEN VALIANI COBB PARKWAY LLC 2723 JEFFERSON ST AUSTELL, GA 30168 OCC040343 GREEN MOBILE MECHANIC MAZIAR KHALEGI 12/16/2024 GREEN MIND TECHNOLOGY D/B/A GREEN MOBILE AUTO REPAIR – MOBILE LLC MECHANIC ATTN: MAZIAR KHALEGI GREEN MIND TECHNOLOGY LLC 111 TRINA AVE KENNESAW, GA 30144 OCC040352 J. WOMACK GLASS & JEREMY WOMACK 12/18/2024 MIRROR D/B/A J. WOMACK GLASS & AUTOMOTIVE GLASS REPAIR & MIRROR REPLACEMENT ATTN: JEREMY WOMACK 1514 MCADOO DRIVE MARIETTA, GA 30064 OCC040355 JLM PROCESS JAMETTA JAMES 12/19/2024 IMPROVEMENT D/B/A JLM PROCESS CONSULTANT SERVICE – MANAGEMENT CONSULTANTS IMPROVEMENT JLM PROCESS CONSULTANTS IMPROVEMENT ATTN: JAMETTA JAMES CONSULTANTS LLC JLM PROCESS IMPROVEMENT CONSULTANTS LLC 3162 JOHNSON FERRY RD, 260-344 MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC040361 LEATHER CREATIONS INC SCOTT LOBEL 12/19/2024 LEATHER CREATIONS INC D/B/A LEATHER CREATIONS FURNITURE STORE INC ATTN: SCOTT LOBEL LEATHER CREATIONS INC 1317 4TH AVE AUBURN, GA 30011 OCC040353 LIVING LABS LLC SHUNDRA LEE 12/18/2024 LIVING LABS LLC D/B/A LIVING LABS LLC CONSULTANT SERVICE – MANAGEMENT ATTN: SHUNDRA LEE LIVING LABS LLC 3019 RIVERSTONE TRAIL ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC040360 MGJ VOICEOVERS LLC MYRA JACOB 12/20/2024 MGJ VOICEOVERS LLC D/B/A MGJ VOICEOVERS LLC ENTERTAINMENT SERVICE ATTN: MYRA JACOB MGJ VOICEOVERS LLC 4965 WARMSTONE WAY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC040365 MOISEENKO ANNA ANNA MOISEENKO 12/20/2024 D/B/A MOISEENKO ANNA PHYSICAL FITNESS TRAINER ATTN: ANNA MOISEENKO 3308 ELLSMERE TRCE MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC040356 PAPA JOHNS #5369 MITCHELL BIVINS 12/18/2024 PAPA JOHNS USA INC D/B/A PAPA JOHNS #5369 RESTAURANT ATTN: TAX DEPARTMENT PAPA JOHNS USA INC 271 17TH ST NW, STE 2100 ATLANTA, GA 30363 OCC040345 REGAL HOME DAVID LISTER 12/17/2024 RENOVATIONS LLC D/B/A REGAL HOME HANDY MAN – NO STATE LICENSE REGAL HOME RENOVATIONS LLC RENOVATIONS LLC ATTN: DAVID LISTER REGAL HOME RENOVATIONS LLC 1541 BROOKSHIRE ROAD ACWORTH, GA 30102 OCC040347 SOUTH COBB APPLIANCE RINA HERNANDEZ 12/17/2024 D/B/A SOUTH COBB APPLIANCE REPAIR APPLIANCE ATTN: RINA HERNANDEZ 2022 SOUTH COBB DRIVE MARIETTA, GA 30060 OCC040359 SOUTHERN ENGINEERING & JOHN VALENTINE 12/20/2024 QUALITY SERVICES LLC D/B/A SOUTHERN STEEL ERECTOR CONTRACTOR SOUTHERN ENGINEERING & ENGINEERING & QUALITY QUALITY SERVICES LLC SERVICES LLC ATTN: JOHN VALENTINE SOUTHERN ENGINEERING & QUALITY SERVICES LLC 2100 DUNCAN DR NW, #1923 KENNESAW, GA 30144 OCC040340 SPICE WING SUJAN BASNET 12/16/2024 YSB INVESTMENTS LLC D/B/A SPICE WING RESTAURANT ATTN: SUJAN BASNET YSB INVESTMENTS LLC 2837 BELLS FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30066 OCC040351 STATE FARM INSURANCE MARK HUTCHENS 12/17/2024 MARK HUTCHENS INS D/B/A STATE FARM INSURANCE COMPANY – EXEMPT BY AGENCY INC INSURANCE STATE LAW ATTN: MARK HUTCHENS MARK HUTCHENS INS AGENCY INC 3496 PACES FERRY CIRCLE SMYRNA, GA 30080 OCC040362 SUE MARSHALL SERVICES SUSAN MARSHALL 12/19/2024 D/B/A SUE MARSHALL CONSULTANT SERVICE – MARKETING SERVICES ATTN: SUSAN MARSHALL 3634 SOPE CREEK FARM MARIETTA, GA 30067 OCC040346 THE LISTER GROUP DAVID LISTER 12/17/2024 THE LISTER GROUP LLC D/B/A THE LISTER GROUP HOLDING COMPANY ATTN: DAVID LISTER THE LISTER GROUP LLC 1541 BROOKSHIRE ROAD ACWORTH, GA 30102 OCC040357 TURTLE’S TATTOO CHRISTOPHER ROBERTS 12/19/2024 COMPANY D/B/A TURTLE’S TATTOO TATTOO PARLOR TURTLE’S TATTOO COMPANY COMPANY LLC ATTN: CHRISTOPHTER ROBERTS TURTLE’S TATTOO COMPANY LLC 2386 WESTLAND WAY ACWORTH, GA 30102 OCC040261 UNITED SCRUBBER LLC JAY GLASS 12/17/2024 UNITED SCRUBBER LLC D/B/A UNITED SCRUBBER BUSINESS MANAGEMENT OFFICE LLC ATTN: JAY GLASS UNITED SCRUBBER LLC 2950 MOUNT WILKINSON PKWY, 911 ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC040366 WRENS COLLISION GROUP MANDY ELDRIDGE 12/19/2024 KENNESAW LLC D/B/A WRENS COLLISION AUTO REPAIR SHOP GROUP KENNESAW LLC ATTN: MANDY ELDRIDGE 2125 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152 OCC040349 YOU SHOP YOU SAVE LLC HENNRIETTA PORTER 12/17/2024 YOU SHOP YOU SAVE LLC D/B/A YOU SHOP YOU SAVE MAIL ORDER LLC ATTN: HENNRIETTA PORTER YOU SHOP YOU SAVE LLC 2475 COBB PKWY, 1060 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.