Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday tomorrow: “Building a stronger community through giving

The theme of the Cobb Chamber‘s December Marquee Monday tomorrow is “Building a stronger community through giving.”

The Chamber distributed the following details for the event:

WHO: Mike Plant, 2024 Cobb Chamber Chairman

Sam Olens, Dentons’ Public Policy

Rita Breen, Georgia Power

Kim Gresh, S.A. White Oil Company

Jerry Nix, Genuine Parts Co.

Sharon Mason, Cobb Chamber WHAT: An esteemed panel of business leaders explore how personal and corporate giving can transform communities. Panelists include:

Rita Breen – Executive Director of Corporate Responsibility, Georgia Power

– Executive Director of Corporate Responsibility, Georgia Power Kim Gresh – Owner and President, S.A. White Oil Company, Inc.

– Owner and President, S.A. White Oil Company, Inc. Jerry Nix – Former Vice Chairman, Executive Vice President, and CFO,

Genuine Parts Co.

– Former Vice Chairman, Executive Vice President, and CFO, Genuine Parts Co. Sam Olens, Moderator – Partner, Dentons’ Public Policy

From personal stories to impactful corporate initiatives, these speakers will highlight the unique ways that giving drives community

development, fosters connections, and creates lasting impact. WHEN: Monday, Dec. 9, | Doors Open at 11:15 a.m.; Panel Discussion at 12:20 p.m. WHERE: Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

800 Battery Ave SE

Atlanta, GA 30339

To attend the event or for more information, contact Amy Selby, Exec. Vice President of Marketing and Communications, at (404) 457-1498 or aselby@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization is its chairman of the board of directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​