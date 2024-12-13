Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Friday, December 13, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, December 13, 2024, with a high near 56 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 40 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:16 am, 30 °F clear sky Humidity 90 % Pressure 1034 mb Wind 0 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 0% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:35 am Sunset Sunset: 5:30 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 52. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 48. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Monday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-11-01 75 64 69.5 10.8 T 2024-11-02 80 61 70.5 12.2 0 2024-11-03 67 60 63.5 5.5 T 2024-11-04 63 59 61 3.4 T 2024-11-05 78 61 69.5 12.2 T 2024-11-06 74 67 70.5 13.6 T 2024-11-07 73 67 70 13.4 T 2024-11-08 80 66 73 16.7 0 2024-11-09 75 63 69 13 0 2024-11-10 65 56 60.5 4.9 0.07 2024-11-11 76 57 66.5 11.2 T 2024-11-12 77 52 64.5 9.5 0 2024-11-13 66 52 59 4.3 0.04 2024-11-14 56 50 53 -1.4 0.97 2024-11-15 66 48 57 2.9 0 2024-11-16 72 45 58.5 4.7 0 2024-11-17 73 46 59.5 6 0 2024-11-18 75 51 63 9.7 0 2024-11-19 64 59 61.5 8.5 1.63 2024-11-20 74 48 61 8.3 0.46 2024-11-21 60 41 50.5 -2 0 2024-11-22 54 38 46 -6.2 0 2024-11-23 61 37 49 -2.9 0 2024-11-24 70 40 55 3.3 0 2024-11-25 72 46 59 7.6 0 2024-11-26 64 46 55 3.8 0.15 2024-11-27 65 42 53.5 2.6 0 2024-11-28 67 43 55 4.3 0.05 2024-11-29 51 36 43.5 -7 0 2024-11-30 50 31 40.5 -9.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for December 13, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 57 73 in 1991 29 in 2010 Min Temperature M 39 64 in 1931 1 in 1962 Avg Temperature M 47.7 68.0 in 1931 15.0 in 1962 Precipitation M 0.15 2.23 in 2019 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 1.0 in 1958 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – T in 1958 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 17 50 in 1962 0 in 1956 CDD (base 65) M 0 3 in 1931 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 56.6 57.9 67.4 in 2007 43.7 in 1937 Avg Min Temperature 35.3 39.7 50.7 in 1998 25.4 in 1937 Avg Temperature 46.0 48.8 58.5 in 1998 34.5 in 1937 Total Precipitation 2.17 1.76 12.03 in 1919 0.00 in 1889 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.1 2.4 in 1958 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 226 212 392 in 1937 86 in 1998 Total CDD (base 65) 1 1 13 in 1991 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 76.5 74.1 76.6 in 2016 63.0 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 57.7 55.0 57.7 in 2024 46.5 in 1878 Avg Temperature 67.1 64.6 67.1 in 2024 54.8 in 1878 Total Precipitation 61.37 47.62 68.29 in 1948 8.53 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.1 2.4 in 1958 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 467 651 1218 in 1976 381 in 1998 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2528 2050 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-12

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-12

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-12-12

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-12

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-12

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”