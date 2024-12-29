Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Sunday, December 29, 2024, with a high near 65 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a tornado watch that is currently in effect through 9 a.m. for portions of north and central Georgia. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is also expected to move into northern and western Georgia into Sunday morning.

Current Conditions
Marietta, US
5:52 am, Dec 29, 2024
temperature icon 57°F
thunderstorm with rain
Humidity 98 %
Pressure 1009 mb
Wind 10 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 100%
Visibility Visibility: 5 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:42 am
Sunset Sunset: 5:37 pm
Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

  1. The extended forecast for Cobb County
  2. Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
  3. The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
  4. What the National Weather Service is, and what it does

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 a.m. High near 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

New Year’s Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 42.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2024-11-01756469.510.8T
2024-11-02806170.512.20
2024-11-03676063.55.5T
2024-11-046359613.4T
2024-11-05786169.512.2T
2024-11-06746770.513.6T
2024-11-0773677013.4T
2024-11-0880667316.70
2024-11-09756369130
2024-11-10655660.54.90.07
2024-11-11765766.511.2T
2024-11-12775264.59.50
2024-11-136652594.30.04
2024-11-14565053-1.40.97
2024-11-156648572.90
2024-11-16724558.54.70
2024-11-17734659.560
2024-11-187551639.70
2024-11-19645961.58.51.63
2024-11-207448618.30.46
2024-11-21604150.5-20
2024-11-22543846-6.20
2024-11-23613749-2.90
2024-11-247040553.30
2024-11-257246597.60
2024-11-266446553.80.15
2024-11-27654253.52.60
2024-11-286743554.30.05
2024-11-29513643.5-70
2024-11-30503140.5-9.80

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for December 29, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5474 in 202129 in 1894
Min TemperatureM3765 in 20214 in 1894
Avg TemperatureM45.469.5 in 202116.5 in 1894
PrecipitationM0.162.99 in 19010.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.10.6 in 19970.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM1 in 19970 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M2048 in 18940 in 2021
CDD (base 65)M05 in 20210 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature57.356.366.8 in 188944.6 in 1963
Avg Min Temperature38.138.549.4 in 188926.6 in 1963
Avg Temperature47.747.558.1 in 188935.6 in 1963
Total Precipitation3.124.2512.94 in 19190.17 in 1889
Total Snowfall0.00.43.0 in 20000.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth02 in 20170 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)478511846 in 1963194 in 1889
Total CDD (base 65)1222 in 20150 in 2023
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature75.773.375.9 in 201659.3 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature56.954.257.0 in 201943.4 in 1878
Avg Temperature66.363.866.3 in 202451.4 in 1878
Total Precipitation62.3250.1171.45 in 194811.07 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.43.0 in 20000.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)02 in 20170 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)7199511624 in 1976537 in 2015
Total CDD (since Jan 1)252820512645 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-28
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-28
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-12-28
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-27
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-27

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

