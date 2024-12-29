Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from December 20 to December 26

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

PASTA BELLA

3696 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5715

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8932

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2024

MR. WONTON

1720 MARS HILL RD NW STE 15 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003373

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2024

BLIMPIE SUBS AND SALADS

1809 CANTON RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6343

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006282

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2024

!!SHAH’S HALAL FOOD

2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 220 MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006322

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2024

STARBUCKS COFFEE #8203

3631 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002271

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

56 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4960

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024

DAYBREAK VILLAGE AT KENNESAW PCH

3056 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2828

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17152

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024

SAN FRANCISCO BANQUET HALL AND RESTAURANT

1977 S COBB DR SE STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30060-0830

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001295

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024

LAREDO’S MEXICAN BAR & GRILL

2774 COBB PKWY NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3469

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4300

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024

ART AND FOOD / GCSS

1395 S MARIETTA PKWY BLDG 100 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001122

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024

BRICKMONT ACWORTH ASSISTED LIVING

3114 N COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-1014

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003129

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024

THAI BASIL AND SUSHI ZEN

3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 316 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003344

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024

I LUV PHO

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003756

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024

PARK BENCH

900 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1060 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3961

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004317

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024

GOLDEN KRUST CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT

501 ROBERTS CT NW STE 8 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4968

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006566

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024

LE’ZIA

3625 DALLAS HWY STE 645 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5906

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006679

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024

WATERSTONE EVENTS

4849 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5344

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20661

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024

NEW CHINA RESTAURANT

3330 COBB PKWY N STE 9 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12891

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024

AMERICAN LEGION POST #264

6251 IVEY RD SE MABLETON, GA 30126-3688

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1583C

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024

CHINA CHEF

3305 ACWORTH OAKS DR NW STE 700 ACWORTH, GA 30101-1400

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000055

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024

BIG SHANTY SMOKEHOUSE

3393 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21667C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024

J’S SNACK LAND

2585 SPRING RD SE STE C SMYRNA, GA 30080-3825

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001935

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024

PARADISE RESTAURANT

6200 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 102 MABLETON, GA 30126-3366

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000945

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024

SUBOURBON BAR

2718 SUMMERS ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3506

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002074

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024

BOJANGLES #1239

4071 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1278

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002301

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024

THAICOON & SUSHI BAR

34 MILL ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1967

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10283

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024

DAVE POE’S BBQ

660 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE B MARIETTA, GA 30064-3174

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18843C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024

MEXICO LINDO RESTAURANT #2

848 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3204

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003438

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024

DUE WEST METHODIST CHURCH

3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003970

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024

SIPS OF TEA

3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 420 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6732

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004383

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024

SENOR TEQUILA GRILL & BAR 2

3599 ATLANTA RD STE A-11 SMYRNA, GA 30080-5984

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004522

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024

DQ GRILL & CHILL

4958 COWAN RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004537

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024

BOBBY’S BBQ HOUSE

705 S GORDON RD SW STE C 101 MABLETON, GA 30126-5175

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004653

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024

WICKED WINGS

4430 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 80 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1267

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004736

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024

FAD FINE DINING RESTAURANT

6065 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3405

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004754

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024

SWEET ZENSATIONS – MOBILE

3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004769

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024

SWEET ZENSATIONS AT DUE WEST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH – BASE

3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004813

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024

A. G. RHODES COBB HEALTH & REHAB