Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from December 20 to December 26

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
PASTA BELLA
- 3696 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5715
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8932
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2024
MR. WONTON
- 1720 MARS HILL RD NW STE 15 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003373
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2024
BLIMPIE SUBS AND SALADS
- 1809 CANTON RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6343
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006282
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2024
!!SHAH’S HALAL FOOD
- 2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 220 MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006322
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-26-2024
STARBUCKS COFFEE #8203
- 3631 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002271
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
- 56 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4960
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024
DAYBREAK VILLAGE AT KENNESAW PCH
- 3056 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2828
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17152
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024
SAN FRANCISCO BANQUET HALL AND RESTAURANT
- 1977 S COBB DR SE STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30060-0830
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001295
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024
LAREDO’S MEXICAN BAR & GRILL
- 2774 COBB PKWY NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3469
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4300
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024
ART AND FOOD / GCSS
- 1395 S MARIETTA PKWY BLDG 100 MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001122
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024
BRICKMONT ACWORTH ASSISTED LIVING
- 3114 N COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-1014
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003129
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024
THAI BASIL AND SUSHI ZEN
- 3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 316 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003344
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024
I LUV PHO
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003756
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024
PARK BENCH
- 900 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1060 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3961
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004317
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024
GOLDEN KRUST CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT
- 501 ROBERTS CT NW STE 8 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4968
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006566
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024
LE’ZIA
- 3625 DALLAS HWY STE 645 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5906
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006679
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2024
WATERSTONE EVENTS
- 4849 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5344
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20661
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024
NEW CHINA RESTAURANT
- 3330 COBB PKWY N STE 9 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12891
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024
AMERICAN LEGION POST #264
- 6251 IVEY RD SE MABLETON, GA 30126-3688
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1583C
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024
CHINA CHEF
- 3305 ACWORTH OAKS DR NW STE 700 ACWORTH, GA 30101-1400
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000055
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024
BIG SHANTY SMOKEHOUSE
- 3393 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21667C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024
J’S SNACK LAND
- 2585 SPRING RD SE STE C SMYRNA, GA 30080-3825
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001935
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024
PARADISE RESTAURANT
- 6200 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 102 MABLETON, GA 30126-3366
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000945
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024
SUBOURBON BAR
- 2718 SUMMERS ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3506
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002074
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024
BOJANGLES #1239
- 4071 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1278
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002301
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024
THAICOON & SUSHI BAR
- 34 MILL ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1967
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10283
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024
DAVE POE’S BBQ
- 660 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE B MARIETTA, GA 30064-3174
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18843C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024
MEXICO LINDO RESTAURANT #2
- 848 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3204
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003438
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024
DUE WEST METHODIST CHURCH
- 3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003970
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024
SIPS OF TEA
- 3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 420 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6732
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004383
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024
SENOR TEQUILA GRILL & BAR 2
- 3599 ATLANTA RD STE A-11 SMYRNA, GA 30080-5984
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004522
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024
DQ GRILL & CHILL
- 4958 COWAN RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004537
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024
BOBBY’S BBQ HOUSE
- 705 S GORDON RD SW STE C 101 MABLETON, GA 30126-5175
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004653
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024
WICKED WINGS
- 4430 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 80 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1267
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004736
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024
FAD FINE DINING RESTAURANT
- 6065 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3405
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004754
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024
SWEET ZENSATIONS – MOBILE
- 3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004769
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024
SWEET ZENSATIONS AT DUE WEST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH – BASE
- 3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004813
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024
A. G. RHODES COBB HEALTH & REHAB
- 900 WYLIE RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7857
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005175
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2024
Be the first to comment on "Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from December 20 to December 26"