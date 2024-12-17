Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, with a high near 68 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to areas of dense fog that are possible this morning. Impacts could also occur for the morning commute.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 6:28 am, 51 °F overcast clouds Humidity 95 % Pressure 1026 mb Wind 3 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 100% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:37 am Sunset Sunset: 5:31 pm

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Wednesday

A chance of showers before 1 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m and 4 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Patchy fog between 8 a.m and 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-11-01 75 64 69.5 10.8 T 2024-11-02 80 61 70.5 12.2 0 2024-11-03 67 60 63.5 5.5 T 2024-11-04 63 59 61 3.4 T 2024-11-05 78 61 69.5 12.2 T 2024-11-06 74 67 70.5 13.6 T 2024-11-07 73 67 70 13.4 T 2024-11-08 80 66 73 16.7 0 2024-11-09 75 63 69 13 0 2024-11-10 65 56 60.5 4.9 0.07 2024-11-11 76 57 66.5 11.2 T 2024-11-12 77 52 64.5 9.5 0 2024-11-13 66 52 59 4.3 0.04 2024-11-14 56 50 53 -1.4 0.97 2024-11-15 66 48 57 2.9 0 2024-11-16 72 45 58.5 4.7 0 2024-11-17 73 46 59.5 6 0 2024-11-18 75 51 63 9.7 0 2024-11-19 64 59 61.5 8.5 1.63 2024-11-20 74 48 61 8.3 0.46 2024-11-21 60 41 50.5 -2 0 2024-11-22 54 38 46 -6.2 0 2024-11-23 61 37 49 -2.9 0 2024-11-24 70 40 55 3.3 0 2024-11-25 72 46 59 7.6 0 2024-11-26 64 46 55 3.8 0.15 2024-11-27 65 42 53.5 2.6 0 2024-11-28 67 43 55 4.3 0.05 2024-11-29 51 36 43.5 -7 0 2024-11-30 50 31 40.5 -9.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for December 17, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 56 75 in 1933 31 in 1901 Min Temperature M 38 62 in 2008 15 in 1901 Avg Temperature M 47.0 67.5 in 1933 23.0 in 1901 Precipitation M 0.15 3.65 in 1915 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.5 in 2000 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 1 in 2000 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 18 42 in 1901 0 in 2008 CDD (base 65) M 0 3 in 1933 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 57.2 57.5 67.4 in 1956 43.6 in 1886 Avg Min Temperature 37.0 39.4 47.7 in 2012 26.9 in 1962 Avg Temperature 47.1 48.4 56.8 in 2001 35.8 in 1917 Total Precipitation 2.20 2.36 12.34 in 1919 0.00 in 1889 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.1 2.4 in 1958 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 284 283 490 in 1917 134 in 2001 Total CDD (base 65) 1 1 13 in 1991 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 76.3 73.9 76.3 in 2024 62.5 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 57.5 54.8 57.5 in 2024 46.1 in 1878 Avg Temperature 66.9 64.4 66.9 in 2024 54.3 in 1878 Total Precipitation 61.40 48.22 68.64 in 1948 9.21 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.1 2.4 in 1958 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 525 722 1304 in 1976 446 in 2015 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2528 2050 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-16

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-16

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-12-16

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-15

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-15

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”