Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, with a high near 68 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to areas of dense fog that are possible this morning. Impacts could also occur for the morning commute.

Current Conditions
Marietta, US
6:28 am, Dec 17, 2024
temperature icon 51°F
overcast clouds
Humidity 95 %
Pressure 1026 mb
Wind 3 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 100%
Visibility Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:37 am
Sunset Sunset: 5:31 pm
Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Wednesday

A chance of showers before 1 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m and 4 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Patchy fog between 8 a.m and 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2024-11-01756469.510.8T
2024-11-02806170.512.20
2024-11-03676063.55.5T
2024-11-046359613.4T
2024-11-05786169.512.2T
2024-11-06746770.513.6T
2024-11-0773677013.4T
2024-11-0880667316.70
2024-11-09756369130
2024-11-10655660.54.90.07
2024-11-11765766.511.2T
2024-11-12775264.59.50
2024-11-136652594.30.04
2024-11-14565053-1.40.97
2024-11-156648572.90
2024-11-16724558.54.70
2024-11-17734659.560
2024-11-187551639.70
2024-11-19645961.58.51.63
2024-11-207448618.30.46
2024-11-21604150.5-20
2024-11-22543846-6.20
2024-11-23613749-2.90
2024-11-247040553.30
2024-11-257246597.60
2024-11-266446553.80.15
2024-11-27654253.52.60
2024-11-286743554.30.05
2024-11-29513643.5-70
2024-11-30503140.5-9.80

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for December 17, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5675 in 193331 in 1901
Min TemperatureM3862 in 200815 in 1901
Avg TemperatureM47.067.5 in 193323.0 in 1901
PrecipitationM0.153.65 in 19150.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.00.5 in 20000.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM1 in 20000 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M1842 in 19010 in 2008
CDD (base 65)M03 in 19330 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature57.257.567.4 in 195643.6 in 1886
Avg Min Temperature37.039.447.7 in 201226.9 in 1962
Avg Temperature47.148.456.8 in 200135.8 in 1917
Total Precipitation2.202.3612.34 in 19190.00 in 1889
Total Snowfall0.00.12.4 in 19580.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth02 in 20170 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)284283490 in 1917134 in 2001
Total CDD (base 65)1113 in 19910 in 2023
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature76.373.976.3 in 202462.5 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature57.554.857.5 in 202446.1 in 1878
Avg Temperature66.964.466.9 in 202454.3 in 1878
Total Precipitation61.4048.2268.64 in 19489.21 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.12.4 in 19580.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)02 in 20170 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)5257221304 in 1976446 in 2015
Total CDD (since Jan 1)252820502643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-16
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-16
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-12-16
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-15
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-15

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

