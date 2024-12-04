Highland Rivers Behavioral Health board to meet Dec 11

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health distributed the following notice about it’s Governing Board of Directors meeting:

The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W Main St, Cartersville, GA, 30120. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information, please call 706-270-5000. Highland Rivers Behavioral Health provides comprehensive treatment and support services for adults, children and families, and veterans affected by mental health disorders, intellectual developmental disabilities and addictive disease. One of the state’s largest public safety net providers, Highland Rivers operates more than two-dozen treatment facilities across a 4,700-square mile area of Northwest Georgia that includes Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk and Whitfield counties, and serves more than 19,000 individuals annually. Highland Rivers is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and is a Tier 1 safety net Core Provider for the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. For more information, visit http://highlandrivers.org

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health is one of Georgia’s largest public safety net providers, offering comprehensive treatment and recovery services for individuals affected by mental health disorders, substance use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities. Serving a 13-county region in northwest Georgia, Highland Rivers is dedicated to fostering hope, empowering change, and enhancing the quality of life for the communities it serves.

Services Offered

Highland Rivers provides a broad spectrum of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of adults, children, adolescents, families, and veterans. These services include:

Mental Health Services: Comprehensive care for conditions such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Treatment plans are individualized and may encompass assessment, therapy, case management, group counseling, peer support, housing assistance, and employment services.

Substance Use Services: Programs designed to support individuals in overcoming substance use disorders through education, treatment, and the development of skills necessary for community functioning. Services include outpatient treatment, residential programs, and crisis stabilization.

Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Services: Support for individuals with developmental disabilities, focusing on enhancing independence and quality of life through personalized care plans and community integration.

Youth Services: Specialized programs addressing the unique mental health and developmental needs of children and adolescents, including therapy, skills training, and family support.

Crisis Services: Immediate assistance for individuals experiencing behavioral health crises, offering stabilization and detoxification services to ensure safety and initiate recovery.

: Immediate assistance for individuals experiencing behavioral health crises, offering stabilization and detoxification services to ensure safety and initiate recovery. Veterans Services: Tailored support for veterans dealing with mental health or substance use challenges, recognizing the distinct experiences and needs of military personnel.

Service Area and Locations

Highland Rivers operates more than two dozen treatment facilities across a 4,700-square-mile area, including ten outpatient centers, four crisis stabilization and detox units, men’s and women’s residential treatment programs, and adolescent clubhouses. Services are also delivered in community settings such as schools and individuals’ homes, ensuring accessibility throughout the region.

Accreditation and Commitment

Accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International, Highland Rivers is committed to clinical excellence and compassionate care. The organization serves approximately 20,000 individuals annually, striving to meet the behavioral health needs of its community through a recovery-oriented approach.

For more information or to access services, individuals can contact Highland Rivers Behavioral Health at 1-800-729-5700 or visit their website at highlandrivers.org.