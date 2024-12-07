Mableton city council work session to be held Monday (agenda included)

The Mableton City Council will meet in a work session this Monday, December 9, 2024, 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.

We’ve included the agenda below, but to read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.

Editors note: CivicClerk is a good system, but it doesn’t provide much guidance. See the screenshot below, and note the little down arrow with the line under it in the lower right-hand corner. Selecting it gives you the option of the agenda (text or PDF) or the entire agenda packet with supporting materials (also in text or PDF).

Here is a screenshot of what you will see when you select the arrow:

City Council Work Session Agenda

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Items and Discussion HR Knowledge Source (HRKS) Report – Jenee Boler, HR Consultant AV Equipment at 1245 Veterans Memorial Hwy Presentation – Xavier Ross, Special Projects Manager Interim Communication Functions Presentation – Xavier Ross, Special Projects Manager Community Development Report and Procedural Presentation – Community Development Director Juliana Njoku Purchase of Code Enforcement Vehicles Presentation – Xavier Ross, Special Projects Manager HB 581 Discussion – City Manager Bill Tanks A Resolution Authorizing an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Mableton Urban Redevelopment Agency – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Pre-Regular Meeting Agenda Review Review of the December 11, 2024 Regular Meeting Agenda Announcements Executive Session (If Needed)

For Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A)), Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (B)(1)), Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (B)(2)), and Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (B)(4)&(5)). Adjournment

Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Offices, Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, Georgia 30168 during regular office hours.